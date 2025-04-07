A full fridge: Tnuva to distribute dairy and food products to 2,000 families in Kiryat Shmona

After spending a year and a half away from their homes, thousands of families from Kiryat Shmona are returning—to empty houses and bare refrigerators. Now, Tnuva is joining the national effort with the project Returning Home with Tnuva, through which dairy and food products worth hundreds of shekels will be distributed to approximately 2,000 families returning to the city.

This is a significant initiative aimed at easing the transition back to routine for Kiryat Shmona residents ahead of Passover and filling their refrigerators with a variety of fresh products. Each family will receive a rich package delivered to their doorstep, including a selection of fresh dairy products and cheeses from Tnuva, as well as additional food items such as Tnuva fish and Sunfrost frozen vegetables.

This project holds special importance for Tnuva, which has been operating the Tnuva Galil plant in Kiryat Shmona for nearly 30 years. The plant, which produces MamaOf products, employs hundreds of workers, most of whom are city residents. Throughout the war, employees continued arriving at the plant with dedication and determination, despite many having been evacuated from their homes, in order to ensure a steady supply of products to customers.

Beyond the plant, Tnuva is a key partner in the "Fresh Start" food-tech incubator operating in the city and supports social initiatives such as the Unistream group, which encourages entrepreneurship among teenagers. Tnuva employees from Kiryat Shmona and the northern region, who have personally experienced the challenges of the past year, will also take part in distributing the food packages.

"Tnuva has a deep and longstanding connection with Kiryat Shmona and its residents, and we are committed to ensuring food security for the public. Now is the time to support those returning home and the community in which we operate," Tnuva stated. "It is hard to grasp the difficulties they have faced and how complex returning home can be. That is why we have chosen to ease their transition in at least one way—welcoming them with a fridge full of goodness."

How to Receive the Food Package? Registration for the project is open until Tuesday, March 25, at midnight. Each day, the first 500 registrants who meet the terms and conditions will receive the food package. All participants will receive an SMS notification with a response (either positive or negative) by March 28, 2025. Those eligible will have a delivery date coordinated for their package to be brought directly to their home.