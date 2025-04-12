The revolution at the shores: What you need to know for the upcoming Kinneret swimming season

Before swimmers and vacationers return to the Kinneret shores, the Kinneret Regional Council announced that they have completed preparations for the opening of the swimming season at the council's quiet beaches (where music and noise are prohibited). The swimming season at these beaches starts about a week and a half before the official opening of the swimming season in Israel, according to the Interior's guidelines Minister. This early opening is due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which this year falls before Passover, as well as the "between the times" period for the religious Haredi public.

Approximately 4 million vacationers are expected to visit the council's beaches this season, according to estimates, and if this happens, it will be a record number. The return of vacationers is possible due to the return of calm to the north, the gradual recovery of domestic tourism in the area, as well as the expectation of warm weather and the reopening of hotels, vacation villages, and attractions. Tzemach Beach (credit: Kinneret Regional Council)

What Should You Know Beforehand?

The council stated that they are coordinated with the Israel Police to ensure enforcement and maintain order and public tranquility at the Kinneret beaches. This year, for the first time, the new law prohibiting boating and jet skiing under the influence of alcohol and drugs will be enforced at the Kinneret, according to a bill submitted by MK Kroizer and approved by the Knesset (P/4017).

Additionally, the Kinneret Regional Council announced that the "Kinneret Circular Route" shuttle service, which provides free transportation to the Kinneret beaches, will operate during the intermediate days of Passover. As in past years, free guided tours will be offered during the Passover holiday to the public, along the "Sovav Kinneret" trail. In addition, "explainers" will be stationed at the beaches to educate vacationers about the importance of keeping the beach and water clean and will exchange single-use cups for reusable ones.

At the Susita Beach, a pilot project for a plastic-free beach will take place for the second year under the slogan "Disposable – Not on My Beach," to examine public behavior in maintaining cleanliness of the environment, water, and beaches. Additional stations for washing reusable utensils will be placed on the beach, and at the beach kiosk, visitors will be able to purchase durable plastic utensils. Moreover, about 55 orange bins will be installed on the beaches for the recycling of plastic, metal, and beverage carton waste, in collaboration with 'Tamir Recycling' and the Environmental Protection Ministry. Marine Patrol Training at the Kinneret (credit: Sharin Towafra, Kinneret Regional Council)

The Kinneret Regional Council has worked throughout the winter to improve infrastructure and safety, refurbish equipment, renovate restroom facilities, replace and upgrade lighting, install signage, prune trees, install new shading structures, and address damages caused by strong winds. Due to the dropping water level in the Kinneret, all rescue stations have been moved closer to the waterline, and preparations are being made for beach operations at lower water levels, including the placement of mobile signage near the waterline, opening gates and access to previously flooded stairways, and adjusting the separation barriers at the Kinneret Beach in line with the retreating water.

At the Tzemach Beach, extensive works are underway, with an investment of approximately 7 million NIS funded by the Interior Ministry, to restore the eastern part of the beach, which has been closed to the public until now. The works include the renovation of a café building and a bistro bar, the establishment of play equipment, the renovation of the beach's main restroom facility, and the reopening of the underground passage linking the beach to the nearby parking lot. At the Hukok North Beach, works are being carried out to install new shading structures and improve the beach's appearance in preparation for the season.

At the Gofra Beach, marine works have been carried out to restore the boating channel, where private boats, including jet skis, can be launched into the lake for a fee and by coordination with the beach management. The boats are then safely brought back to shore using marked paths with buoys, creating a barrier between the boats and swimmers near the shore. At the Tzelon Beach, a beach development project is ongoing with an investment of about 40 million NIS, funded by the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Kinneret Regional Council. Due to the works, the beach will be closed to the public.

The Kinneret Regional Council stated that "the beaches of the Kinneret Regional Council combine swimming areas with leisure and recreation zones, allowing the public to enjoy an affordable and enjoyable vacation. Some of the parking lots are also designated for caravan vacationers, who are asked to follow signage and adhere to the rules for caravan parking and maintain cleanliness and environmental quality."

"Many of the council's vacation parking lots are fully accessible to people with disabilities, and out of the 15 swimming beaches, 9 offer full accessibility to the waterline, and 13 swimming beaches are equipped with designated wheelchairs. The council asks the public to maintain cleanliness of the environment and water, minimize the use of disposable items, and dispose of trash only in designated bins, for an enjoyable vacation for all." they added.