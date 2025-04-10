The Bridge for Youth NPO moves into its new home in northern Tel Aviv

The management of Atidim Park Tel Aviv, led by Eyal Green, reported that the Bridge for Youth NPO has moved into the business park. The association operates three warm homes: in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Ra’anana. The warm home that had been operating in the Neve Sharett neighborhood of Tel Aviv has been relocated to Atidim Park Tel Aviv.

The association provides an educational, academic, and values-based framework for at-risk youth who are at risk of dropping out of the education system and come from economically, emotionally, and socially distressed homes. Among its goals are: completing a full matriculation certificate, improving their role as contributing citizens in society, guiding them toward meaningful military or national service, and providing them with a set of life skills—all to lead them toward success in life.

The management of Atidim Park Tel Aviv, which, alongside its business activities, is committed to contributing to the community with the support of the park’s owners—the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv University—has pledged to assist the association. This will be done by enlisting the CEOs of leading companies located in the park to provide lectures and private lessons for the youth supported by the association.

"Our hope is for long-term cooperation for the benefit of the youth"

Eyal Green, CEO of Atidim Park Tel Aviv: "Support for education and businesses, especially during such a time, is support for our future. Community contribution is a core value that we always uphold. I believe the business community has an obligation to assist sectors and populations in need of support, especially when it comes to children and teenagers. We are pleased to house, alongside the country's leading companies and as part of Atidim's educational community—which also includes Afeka College, the Roy Kariv High School, and a kindergarten from the Babico network—an association that tirelessly works to support and promote youth. We will do everything we can to connect them with leading projects involving the city's high schools, including hackathon initiatives for brainstorming with the children of the future, art exhibitions showcasing their creations, and more."

Eric Deutsch, CEO of the Bridge for Youth NPO: "Relocating the warm home from Neve Sharett to Atidim Park stems from the desire to create collaborations with companies in the complex as well as with the municipality, which owns the site. At the same time, we are receiving an amazing office space for the warm home’s activities, which provides a sense of 'embrace' both for the youth and the volunteers who come here. Our hope is for long-term cooperation and, above all, helping the youth."