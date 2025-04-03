"Never again!": American Jewish women are arming themselves in self-defense

Across the United States, something is changing. Jewish American women are stepping up to protect themselves. Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2024, many have started taking their safety more seriously. Gun sales have risen in Jewish communities, and more women are rethinking their views on firearms.

In the past, Jewish communities often leaned away from gun ownership. But recent antisemitic threats are forcing a shift. These aren't just random worries—they’re real concerns based on rising incidents. Pro-Palestinian protests, college campus tensions, and hate crimes have made many feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

Women who live alone, juggle parenting and work, or are in vulnerable situations are leading the shift. They’re not waiting around for someone else to protect them. They’re doing something about it.

Author Paxton Quigley knows this topic well. Her first book, Armed & Female, helped thousands of women learn how to defend themselves. Now, she’s back with a new edition: Armed & Female II: Never An Easy Target. It’s available on Amazon (Paperback, 2024, $15.99) and packed with real advice for real situations.

Paxton doesn’t just focus on guns. She covers other safety tools and non-lethal options too. This updated version walks readers through practical strategies, from staying alert in public places to setting boundaries at home. It’s written for beginners—no military or martial arts background is needed.

She also shares her perspective: “I am not a ‘gun nut.’ I am an unabashedly liberal Democrat. After assessing the current U.S. environment, I felt it was time to update the Armed & Female series.”

To learn more about her return and why this update to Armed & Female II: Never An Easy Target matters now, click here to read the full feature on Backwoods Home. You can also visit here for an interview about the book on New York Social Diary.

The book doesn’t just talk tactics. It also touches on how women feel when thinking about self-defense. Fear, doubt, hesitation—those feelings are normal. Paxton reminds readers that taking action doesn’t mean living in fear. It means being aware and ready.

As you know, more women are starting to take control of their safety in ways that work for them. Many are joining self-defense classes to build confidence and learn how to react in dangerous situations.

These classes aren't just about throwing punches—they focus on awareness, prevention, and quick decision-making. Alongside that, pepper spray has become a popular option. It's small, legal in most places, and gives a sense of security when walking alone.

Others are digging deeper into local gun laws to understand their rights and responsibilities before buying a firearm. Some women go a step further and apply for concealed carry permits. They’re looking for more than just peace of mind—they want to be ready if something ever happens. But not everyone is comfortable carrying a weapon. That’s why alternatives like personal alarms, stun guns, and tactical flashlights are gaining attention. These tools are simple to use and can still create enough of a distraction to help someone escape a threat.

What matters most is having a plan that fits your lifestyle. Safety doesn’t look the same for everyone. It’s about being smart, staying alert, and choosing whatever method makes you feel prepared and in control.

The book includes helpful photos and easy-to-follow instructions. You don’t need to be an expert. You just need to want to stay safe.

Also, it helps cut through the noise online. There’s so much advice out there—some good, some not. Armed & Female II: Never An Easy Target keeps things simple and based on what works.

Paxton Quigley continues to speak out about women’s safety. She lives in New York City and shares updates, articles, and more resources on her official site. PaxtonQuigley.com for more information about the book and her work.

She's based at One Columbus Place, #N43, New York, NY, 10019.

