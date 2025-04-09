The most prestigious Glenfiddich Single Malt has landed in Israel

Whisky enthusiasts and collectors, raise your hands—especially those who love stocking their liquor cabinets with special editions and unique (and unusual) bottles—because the crown jewel of the single malt world has apparently landed in the Holy Land. Of course, I’m talking about the bottle with the explosive name: Glenfiddich Grand Château 31.

This Grand Château from the Scottish single malt distillery (fun fact: since its founding in 1887, it has remained in the hands of the Grant family and still operates at its original location) undergoes an aging process of 22 years in American oak barrels, followed by an additional nine years in Bordeaux red wine casks. Did you do the math? That brings it to 31 years—the exact age of this whisky. Glenfiddich Grand Château 31 (credit: PR)

According to Glenfiddich experts, the process creates a rich depth and unique layers of flavor, with notes of caramelized cherries and apples blending with warm spices and hints of toasted oak. It is a rich, luxurious, and earthy whisky, balancing fruity sweetness with delicate floral aromas.

This bottle is intended for those who appreciate such editions and comes with a price tag of NIS 10,161. Not cheap, but on the other hand, those accustomed to purchasing premium bottles will be willing to part with that sum for the privilege of owning this special edition.