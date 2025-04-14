The promotions and new home items

The fragrance collection of the brand PORTUS CALE is expanding with new collections at Pitaro Hecht.Portus Cale is a unique fragrance brand, designed and manufactured in Portugal. The prestigious fragrance line consists of several home and body fragrance collections, inspired by the latest trends in fashion and interior design. Eclectic, luxurious, modern, and sophisticated. Now available at "Pitaro Hecht" with two new collections alongside the iconic and beloved series, offering candles in various sizes packaged in ceramic vessels and diffusers in various sizes.

Hajjar Blanc – an elegant collection with a unique design, launched for the first time in selected locations around the world. The series presents a combination of high-quality raw materials with luxurious porcelain bottles in soft and elegant shades.

Gold & Blue – a tribute to the classic blue-and-white porcelain tradition, with a refined design inspired by Portuguese art pieces. Unique scents fill the room while maintaining high standards of design and quality.

Portus Cale continues to lead the world of home fragrances with meticulous designs, high-quality materials, and attention to detail – a unique sensory experience that combines style, quality, and luxury.

Prices: 250 ml candles starting from NIS 260, 250 ml diffusers starting from NIS 465.

Passover at Ofer Rehovot Mall (credit: PR) During the holiday break, on Passover Intermediate Days, a huge craft area for children will open to the general public at the Ofer Rehovot Mall, operating free of charge for four days from April 14, 2025 to April 17, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The craft area will be decorated in the holiday spirit, offering a wide variety of Passover-themed crafts, including coloring, gluing, decorating, and assembling.Additionally, children's and family movies will be available for purchase at the HOT Cinema in Ofer Rehovot at a special price of just NIS 15, with registration through the MY OFER app. Moreover, throughout the Intermediate Days of Passover, mall visitors can enjoy a wide range of discounts in various stores.

The activities are intended for children and their parents, and participation is free upon downloading the benefit via the MY OFER app. Admission is free, located on the lower floor near H&M.

Max Brenner's kosher-for-Passover gift box (credit: PR) Max Brenner, the beloved chocolate brand, is launching a festive and kosher-for-Passover gift box collection for the holiday, including praline boxes in a new and spring-themed design called the Dream Collection, with a design that hints at the dreams and childhood fantasies we all share: chocolate.

Again this year, Max Brenner continues its tradition of community giving in collaboration with the ALUT association. As part of the gift sets, it will be possible to purchase a Passover Haggadah with added community value, decorated with drawings by members and children of ALUT: the Israeli Society for Autistic Children and Adults. The Haggadot are printed at the Be'eri printing house.

The Haggadah can be added to any gift box for an additional NIS 20. Click here for the gift sets.

The Haggadah can be added to any gift box for an additional NIS 20. Click here for the gift sets.

Avivi Kitchens (credit: PR) Avivi Kitchens has been selected as the only Israeli kitchen company to supply kitchens for the prestigious residential complex Einstein 15-17, Ramat Aviv. Avivi Kitchens will be the luxury kitchen supplier for the project, alongside the international luxury kitchen brands Nobil Kitchens and Salpeter.

According to Chaim Mashaan, CEO of Avivi Kitchens Group: “This is a luxury residential complex in the most sought-after area in northern Tel Aviv, on the Einstein axis leading from the university to the sea. We view our selection alongside leading international kitchen brands as a great honor. In a project of this nature, there is no room for compromise in execution and standards, and our selection places Avivi Kitchens, a blue-and-white kitchen company, in the same league as the world’s leading luxury kitchen brands.”

The Einstein 15-17 residential complex, developed by Hen and Itay Gindi and the Shaviro Group, includes two towers and 180 residential units along the strategic Einstein Street in Ramat Aviv. The project’s contractor is Electra Ltd., and architectural planning is by Architect Moshe Tzur.

Avivi Kitchens Group, Israel’s leading kitchen company for over five decades, manufactures kitchens and promotes blue-and-white Israeli industry, in factories and logistic centers across the country. These reflect the company’s green values, advanced technology, strict compliance with standards, and promotion of the agenda to support Israeli industry.