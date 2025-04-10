How to set a truly impressive holiday table – without too much effort

Setting a holiday table can be no less exciting than the cooking itself – it sets the tone, creates atmosphere, and conveys to guests that you’ve made an effort for them. So how do you create a table with both chic and soul? We’ve gathered some practical recommendations from Naaman experts that will turn table setting into a creative, personal, and inspiring experience.

Start by choosing a concept or design story – soft nature, bold colors, festive classic, or maybe a table inspired by travels around the world.

Combine plain items with patterns – the play between textures creates depth and interest.

Add soft layers of textiles – a runner, napkins, maybe also a tablecloth – and make sure the table centerpiece is the right height (one that doesn’t block those seated).

Don’t be afraid to mix – combining different series of plates, glasses, and cutlery actually creates a personal and character-filled Mix & Match. And on a table that serves as both a platform for personal expression and a design statement – this is exactly the way to leave a mark.

When it comes to tableware, Naaman’s new Spring-Summer 2025 collection offers a precise answer for every design style – with stunning serving ware series that will upgrade any holiday table:

Wild and Eclectic Design – A Table Inspired by African Landscapes

If you love a bold and lively look, the porcelain Africa series will take you on a design journey inspired by the wild continent’s landscapes. The unique patterns – zebra stripes, leopard spots, and wild foliage – are combined with natural colors of black, white, and beige, creating a dramatic and unforgettable table. What makes the series special is that each item is designed differently, providing full freedom for personalized Mix & Match combinations.

Naaman - a table inspired by African landscapes (credit: TAMI BAR SHAI)

The Enamel Trend Returns – A Table with a Nostalgic Atmosphere and Contemporary Touches

This season, classic enamelware makes a big comeback with the White Fusion series – a rustic-style series that combines minimalist white design with a dark blue rim. The series includes serving ware, baking dishes, and pots suitable for daily use, professional cooking, and hosting both at home and outdoors. Thanks to their iron core, the cookware in the series is compatible with all types of stovetops, including induction, and can be used in the oven and easily cleaned in the dishwasher. The coating technique, based on glass powder baked in a special high-temperature oven, makes the items safe to use without unnecessary chemicals, resistant to falls and damage, and gives the table a natural and inviting look.

A Table Inspired by the Botanical Style with Gentle Touches of Nature

Lovers of the natural and delicate style will enjoy the Eucalyptus Bloom series by the Australian brand Maxwell & Williams. The series offers a variety of porcelain items with botanical flower illustrations in soft and calming watercolor tones. The natural shades blend perfectly with an elegant holiday table and convey a sense of calm and spring freshness. Naaman - a table inspired by the botanical style (credit: PR)

When Art and Hosting Meet

The Lou Martin melamine series brings a stunning combination of traditional Aboriginal art and modern design. The items, designed in collaboration between Maxwell & Williams and Australian Aboriginal artist Lou Martin, feature colorful dot paintings inspired by Australian culture and landscape. The summery melamine items in the series are the perfect solution for outdoor hosting – they’re durable, strong, unbreakable, and come in a wide variety of products, including serving ware, plates, mugs, and stylish picnic gear.

Festive Classic – White Porcelain with a Unique Touch

For those who prefer an elegant and timeless line, the porcelain Kate series is the perfect choice. The white items are adorned with a delicate lace texture using an impressive embossing technique and come in a variety of sizes and dimensions, allowing you to assemble a personal set for any hosting style.

Dessert on a Bold and Exotic Table

If you love rich colors and a standout tropical look, the unique Tropicana tea series will bring fresh exotic energy to your table with hot patterns in shades of pink and turquoise. The series includes jugs, mugs, and gift sets, and is perfect for creating a vibrant and lively table.

Anyone can create a festive and impressive holiday table tailored to their style. Because in the end, a happy holiday isn’t just about the dishes on the table – it’s also about the atmosphere, the style, and the love behind it.