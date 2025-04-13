The promotions and new items for the home

Ofer Malls are launching a special Passover promotion offering hundreds of holiday gifts for just NIS 25, taking place in 17 malls across the country. The promotion includes a wide variety of gifts from leading brands and in various categories, including: Homeware, kitchen products, fashion, jewelry, footwear, bags, fashion accessories, cosmetics, grooming products, perfumes, games and toys, books, food products, and more.

Examples of gifts:

April – lipstick, Naaman – pie dish/set of knives/frying pan/manual food chopper and processor, Food Appeal – cake serving set/cutting board/crisper, round pizza stone set + cutting wheel, baking set – English cake pan, Minigood – set of 5 baking tools/butter serving dish/serving plate, Soltam – grater with box.

Additional gifts:

Kravitz – quality throw blanket, Veahavta – glass tray/set of 3 Haggadot for Passover/matzo plate, Leader – summer outfit/baby dress, Body Shop – body cream/fragrance diffusers, Kiko Milano – waterproof mascara, Hamashbir Lazarchan – face towel, YOLO – makeup bag/personal calculator/DIY macrame rainbow arch kit, Bonita – 2 pairs of tights/2 pairs of underwear, Happening – kids puzzle/craft markers, Steimatzky – memory game Mr. & Mrs.,Vardinon – white jacquard tablecloth/set of face and body towels, Honigman – summer outfit, Flormar – blush, Weshoes – wallets for men and women, Sabon chain – body oil, Magnolia – notebook and pencil case set, ZIP – men’s polo shirt, Tzomet Sfarim – hardcover books for toddlers, Mega Sport – 3-pack socks, Playfoot – summer sandals, Toys “R” Us – blue Sonic Squishmallow, Shanti – variety of gold-plated rings and more.

As part of the promotion, a large-scale campaign estimated at NIS 3 million will launch, featuring presenter Adi Ashkenazi who will showcase the wide range of gifts available in stores at Ofer Malls for Passover. The campaign will launch this week via the McCann advertising agency under the slogan: Hundreds of Holiday Gifts for NIS 25. It will include major and leading media: TV, radio, digital, social media, billboards, and widespread advertising in the 17 malls. Mugrabi Studio's illuminated mezuzah, NIS 758 (credit: IDAN GIL)

Holiday gifts – illuminated mezuzahs designed by Mugrabi Studio, available at Exclusive Light and Design. Example: Illuminated mezuzah, NIS 758 (includes recessed and external lighting). Combines tradition and innovation in a minimalist and elegant design. Made of luxurious materials such as lacquer-coated metal and includes soft internal lighting that gives it a unique presence and warm atmosphere. The clean and modern design preserves the sanctity of the scroll inside, while creating an impressive decorative piece suitable for any space. Additionally, the metal and lighting colors can be customized, making it an element that harmoniously blends past, present, and future.

Mugrabi Design Studio is a leading design brand specializing in the planning and design of luxury lighting fixtures and furniture, led by designer Ilan Mugrabi. The studio is characterized by a clean and minimalist design line, combining Japanese motifs with an emphasis on innovation and personalized solutions. Thanks to product and service quality, the studio is considered a leader in the lighting field in Israel and collaborates with international brands. Etzmaleh (credit: Shahar Fleishman)

Ahead of Passover, Etzmaleh, the children and youth furniture chain, launches a promotion of up to 15% off on a variety of items and accessories. The promotion is valid from 17.3 to 23.4 on the website and in branches.

According to Hadar Seginor-Goldstein, Marketing Manager at Etzmaleh: “We invite our customers to refresh their homes with quality furniture and accessories for children and teens. Passover is an opportunity to refresh and renew children’s rooms, and we are happy to offer significant discounts of up to 15% on a variety of furniture and accessories. This year we launched the promotion earlier to allow everyone to prepare for the holiday in peace and enjoy the new furniture even before the intermediate holiday days.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The promotion does not include basic items, display models, and outlet items, no double discounts, minimum of 1,000 units in stock, minimum of 200 items at the maximum discount. Valid from 17.3–23.4.25 only, in stores and on the website. Special holiday deals at H.Y. Group (credit: PR)

Ahead of Passover, H.Y. Group – the official importer of LG, HISENSE, GORENJE, ASKO and more – launches special holiday deals.

Among the promotions:

Promotion for HISENSE 4-door refrigerator – purchase a refrigerator from participating models and receive a vacuum cleaner for just NIS 99 (vacuum cleaner valued at NIS 999).

Promotion for iQook ovens by Gorenje – buy a Gorenje oven and receive a taboon and pizza set as a gift (gift valued at NIS 599).

The group also offers special prices on LG display or surplus screens. For example, 65-inch OLED screens starting at NIS 3,490, 77-inch OLED screens starting at NIS 5,990, and more.

Subject to regulations. Products can be purchased from authorized dealers.

Food Appeal (credit: PR) Ahead of Passover, cooking brand Food Appeal offers significant discounts: Up to 50% on the website and Up to 60% in branches nationwide. The brand, present in the local market for several years, offers a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, serving and hosting products, kitchen accessories, electrical products, storage and organization items, and more, suitable for everyday home use as well as more complex holiday preparations.

The products are characterized by a combination of modern design with a focus on functionality and durability and are used by a wide range of consumers in Israel.

Ahead of the holiday, when many seek to renew kitchen equipment or prepare in advance for hosting, the company’s discounts provide a solution to these needs – both in terms of availability and cost.

Available on the brand's website and at branches across the country. Promotion valid until 30.4. The in-store promotion is for club members and new subscribers. The Stock chain (credit: PR)

The Stock Chain launches the Passover catalog, featuring a wide range of home items – emphasizing design, organization, and holiday ambiance. The catalog includes textiles, kitchenware, home styling items, organization and storage accessories, bathroom and cleaning items, and more.

The product selection reflects current design trends with a mix of practicality and aesthetics – light colors, natural materials, and a focus on elegant simplicity. Alongside spring, which brings a sense of renewal, the chain offers an accessible solution for reorganizing the home – from the living room to utility rooms.

The Stock chain currently has 45 branches nationwide, with newly opened large stores in Kiryat, Modi'in, Afula, and more. The new spaces provide a convenient and concentrated shopping experience suited to holiday preparations. The catalog combines everyday items with ambiance pieces that add a personal touch to home spaces ahead of spring and the holiday season.

Available in The Stock chain branches nationwide. Promotions valid until 20.4.2025. Growper (credit: PR)

Growper beverage brand offers a special and pampering Passover package. The package includes the brand’s full range of products: The new organic juice series, the sparkling series in cans and bottles, the alcoholic cocktail series, and Leesh – fruit snacks. The package will be sold in a limited quantity of only 400 units, will include 30 items, and will cost just NIS 99. Available on the brand’s website from 2.4 until stock runs out. Cotton Club (credit: Bar Sharir)

The new Passover package from house brand Cotton Club will be festive and special this year. The package offers a luxurious and unique hosting experience for Passover. It includes a 100% linen striped tablecloth, which instantly upgrades any dinner setting – from daily family meals to holiday hosting. In addition, it contains 4 natural-colored 100% linen napkins for an elegant and festive look, and a pair of serving spoons from the Arco series in a minimalist design that combines practicality and elegance.

Price: NIS 592–667 depending on tablecloth size, after a 25% discount. Discount valid until 19/4. Available on the brand’s website and at the factory store in Kibbutz Mishmarot.