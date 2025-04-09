A new airline called Centrum Air is coming to Israel. Where will it fly?

Centrum Air, an Uzbek airline, will start operating a bi-weekly route from Tel Aviv to the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, next Thursday, April 10.

Centrum Air, represented in Israel by APG Israel of the Maman Group, is a young airline that is on the rise. The company’s fleet currently includes five new Airbus planes, which fly to 14 destinations across Asia and the East. Among the destinations to which the company operates regular flights from Tashkent are: Istanbul (Turkey), Dubai, Moscow, St. Petersburg (Russia), Guangzhou (China), Sharm El-Sheikh, Batumi, and Tbilisi (Georgia). In May of this year, Centrum Air plans to launch flights to Seoul and Bangkok.

The company intends to operate the Tel Aviv route with the new Airbus A320, which has a capacity of 216 passengers. The price of the flight, as of today, starts at $399, including a 23 kg suitcase, a 7 kg carry-on trolley, seat selection, and a meal. This price is valid for the first four flights on April 10, 15, 17, and 22. After that, the price will start at $479.

Flight C6 371 will depart from Tashkent (TAS) on Tuesdays (17:55) and Thursdays (10:05) and arrive in Tel Aviv (TLV) at 21:35 and 13:45 (respectively). Flight C6 372 will depart from Tel Aviv on Tuesdays (22:55) and Thursdays (14:45) and arrive in Tashkent at 05:55 and 22:05 (respectively).

Passengers flying on Centrum Air from Tel Aviv can choose between three types of fares: Basic, Optimal, and Comfort. The Basic fare offers seat selection, a meal, and personal luggage up to 7 kg. The Optimal fare also includes a suitcase of up to 23 kg for checked baggage, while the Comfort ticket allows for a suitcase of up to 32 kg. Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan (credit: Walla System, Ziv Reinstein)

About 57,000 Israelis flew to Uzbekistan last year

In 2024, about 57,000 Israelis flew to Uzbekistan, with the peak month recorded in September, with 8,650 passengers. The year 2025 started with a bang, as 6,861 Israelis flew to the country in the first two months of the year—a 56% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to Abdurakhmanov Abdulaziz, founder and chairman of the board of Centrum Air, "The launch of the Tashkent-Tel Aviv route marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our international network. We are happy to offer our passengers a convenient schedule and a pleasant flight experience at competitive prices. The new route will strengthen the economic and cultural ties between the two countries and create new opportunities for passengers."