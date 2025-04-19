After 5 months of renovations Terminal 1 returns to operation

After five months of renovations and adjustments, Terminal 1 resumed operations at the beginning of March, bringing with it a real revolution in the shopping experience at Ben Gurion Airport: A new and impressive James Richardson duty-free store. The newly renovated store, which has been expanded and completely refurbished, now spans a massive area of 680 square meters and promises to turn the shopping experience before a flight into an event in itself.

The store’s expansion is not just about size – it offers a revolution in product variety and customer experience. Inside the new store, you will find thousands of products from the fragrance and beauty, alcohol, and chocolate categories, across all price ranges. Additionally, the brand mix has been significantly expanded, and new and exclusive brands that were not previously available at Terminal 1 have been added.

Fragrance and beauty lovers have a special reason to celebrate: The store offers a wide range of niche and trendy brands for young people, alongside new additions to the product mix. Among the new brands introduced: Hair care brands La Biote and Allure, leading Korean beauty brands, and luxury perfume brands such as Jo Malone (to be launched in the summer of 2025), Kilian, and Molecule. Of course, the familiar and beloved beauty and makeup brands like MAC, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, and Chanel are also featured.

Alcohol enthusiasts are not left out: The revamped alcohol section includes the best leading global brands, and additional brands will be added soon. The store also offers a designed bar for alcohol tastings, allowing customers to try products before purchasing. The popular chocolate section has undergone a major upgrade and now includes an abundance of leading brands, including Rogozza, Kinder, M&M, Toblerone, Milka, Lindt, Lindor, and Haribo.

In line with the nature of the short low-cost flights common at Terminal 1, the toiletries and pharma section has also been expanded, including a dedicated stand for mini products in makeup, skincare, and fragrance – an ideal solution for travelers with only carry-on luggage. The new James Richardson duty-free store at Terminal 1 (credit: official site, Ran Hilel)

One of the most significant improvements in terms of customer experience is the increase in the number of cash registers to 28 (an addition of 8 registers compared to the previous store), including a separate GOLD club cash register area for GOLD members. This improvement is expected to significantly shorten waiting times for payment, even during the busiest periods.

"The launch of the new store at Terminal 1 is part of the company’s commitment to providing travelers with a high-quality, diverse, and rewarding shopping experience, similar to the one at Terminal 3," explains Amnon Tagori, CEO of James Richardson-Heinemann Duty Free. "We have expanded the store area, increased the brand and product mix, all with the goal of making the duty-free shopping experience more convenient and enjoyable."

For the opening, the store is offering a series of particularly attractive promotions: 2 products from a wide selection in all categories for just $30, a range of skincare and makeup products – 2 products for $40, perfume and skincare brands – 3 products for just $99, a second alcohol item at a 30% discount, and a wine promotion of 3+1 free.

Ahead of Passover, the company is preparing a variety of kosher products in alcohol and food, and a dedicated kosher store for Passover products will operate at Terminal 3. Additionally, attractive entry areas with a selection of leading products priced at $10 and $20 will be available in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

If you are planning a flight soon, it is recommended that you pre-order products through their website, pay in-store, and collect the products at the shopping hold desk for your return to Israel. The store’s customer club, which has over 500,000 members, offers significant benefits, including a $100 reward on accumulated purchases of $800 per year, a 10% discount on a chosen favorite brand per flight, and a birthday gift.