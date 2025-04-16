How much will a night in a 13.5 square meter room cost at Tel Aviv's new hotel?

The Gymnasia hotel of the Isrotel hotel chain opened in Tel Aviv. The hotel, part of the ISROTEL DESIGN group, is marketed in partnership with the global Marriott chain as part of a collaboration agreement between the two chains, which also applies to the Publica hotel in Herzliya.

The Gymnasia hotel is located in central Tel Aviv, on Montefiore Street, near the Neve Tzedek and Nahalat Binyamin neighborhoods, and facing the sea of Tel Aviv. The hotel offers an innovative hospitality experience and unique design in small rooms, typical of trendy boutique hotels in world cities and, of course, in the White City. Gymnasia is Isrotel's sixth hotel in Tel Aviv and the Dan Region and its 24th hotel in Israel.

Gymnasia Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK) Gymnasia Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK) Gymnasia Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK) Gymnasia Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)

The price: starting from NIS 2,400 for the weekend

According to Isrotel, the Gymnasia hotel is designed inspired by the cultural life and architecture of Tel Aviv, combining modern and classic elements with a focus on comfort and indulgence. The hotel has 145 rooms with contemporary design and a rooftop offering an infinity pool and a cocktail bar with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. Culinary enthusiasts can enjoy an à la carte breakfast (from the menu) served to hotel guests at the "Shila" restaurant by chef Sharon Cohen, which has relocated to the ground floor of the hotel.

Prices we checked on the hotel's website for the upcoming weekend are starting from NIS 3,000 for two nights (Friday-Saturday) for a couple, without breakfast, in a "Gymnasia double room with a balcony" measuring 13.5 square meters. However, due to the opening phase, the price is NIS 2,400. In a "Montefiore double room with a balcony" measuring 16-17.5 square meters, the price is NIS 2,500 after a 20% discount for the opening. Gymnasia Hotel Tel Aviv (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)

"As part of Isrotel's growth and development, we are proud and excited to open the Gymnasia hotel," says Lior Raviv, CEO of Isrotel. "The opening of the new hotel in the heart of Tel Aviv establishes the chain's presence in the big city and the Dan Region, and connects to the Staycation trend, which offers vacations close to home. The Gymnasia hotel offers an urban hospitality experience with excellent service, comfort, and proximity to all the attractions and charm of Tel Aviv. Later this year, we are expected to open the Dizengoff 99 hotel, our 7th hotel in Tel Aviv, located on a legendary street and celebrating the old Tel Aviv with a young and modern design."