Aidey launches international collaboration with Mindspace

Aidey, a leader in the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) field, announces a strategic partnership with Mindspace, one of the leading companies in the shared workspace sector worldwide.

As part of the collaboration, thousands of Mindspace community members – including international corporations, small businesses, and startups, working in high-standard workspaces around the world – will benefit from exclusive advantages in Aidey’s services, helping them improve their management systems, customer service, technical support, and back-office services.

Yaniv Varochik, founder and CEO of Aidey: "I am happy to collaborate with Mindspace, a leading company in the shared workspace sector, which shares our values of flexibility, scalability, and innovation. This first collaboration brings real added value to the Mindspace community members and allows us to provide advanced and high-quality BPO services to companies in Israel and worldwide, empowering them."