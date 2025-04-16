Is this the software that will help businesses manage during times of crisis?

For the first time in Israel, a unique digital platform, SIXKEYS, has been developed, providing daily business support with real human resources, goal planning, continuous monitoring, sales process building, employee recruitment, market analysis – all in one smart system that speaks the language of business owners.

The software was created out of the need to assist businesses experiencing a sharp decline in consumption, ongoing profitability erosion, and a shortage of skilled labor. According to the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the first quarter of 2025 shows a 4.6% decline in private consumption alongside a 6.3% increase in bankruptcies among small and medium-sized businesses.

The software was designed based on a model developed by Dr. Eli Hani, an expert in business consulting, and it relies on six practical keys to success: time management, resource management, marketing, sales, customer service, and managerial growth.

The uniqueness of SIXKEYS lies in the connection between the technological system and personal, hands-on guidance. Each business receives a personal business consultant, builds a competitive strategy, processes, and controls, and even benefits from continuous analytical support.

Dr. Eli Hani: "We are in the midst of economic, security, and political challenges that require action, not theory. The system allows every business owner or manager to rely on an additional resource to assist them."