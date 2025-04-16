Charging like a phone: Electric bicycles move to USB-C

Fashionably late, the world of electric bicycles is joining the USB-C trend—and Estonian company Ampler is leading the way. Its new bike series, Nova and Nova Pro, offers for the first time direct charging from a USB-C port, right from the frame. It might sound like a minor technical detail, but it's a move with the potential to change the usage habits of e-bike riders—especially in Europe, where unified charging standards are quickly becoming a matter of policy.

It’s a simple-looking but very clever technological upgrade: Using a charger you probably already own—like your laptop charger or even one from IKEA products—to charge a 336Wh battery. As long as the charger supports the USB-C PD 3.1 standard and provides up to 140 watts of power, you can charge the battery from 0 to 100 in about three hours. It’s not the fastest on the market, but it’s convenient, accessible, and mainly less dependent on bulky proprietary chargers.

Beyond convenience, Ampler continues its minimalist approach: A cleanly designed frame, parts that can be serviced in any regular bike shop, and a focus on operational simplicity. The two new models are based on the well-known Stella and Stout models, with upgrades that allow better compatibility with accessories like child seats and U-locks. The Nova comes with a nine-speed gear system and a standard chain, while the Nova Pro features a Carbon Belt and a more advanced Shimano gearbox.

Ampler's electric bicycles (credit: Ampler, official site)

The prices, by European standards, are not particularly surprising: €2,990 for the basic model, €3,490 for the Pro—not cheap, but also not unusual in the high-quality electric bike market. They’re available for pre-order now, with deliveries starting in June, and come with a two-year warranty. Only one thing is missing: Official support outside Europe—so if you’re in the U.S. (or Israel), you’ll have to wait or manage without.