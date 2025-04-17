Sheba received a grant of NIS 10 million to establish a groundbreaking medical innovation center

The Sheba Medical Center, which leads the field of medical innovation in Israel, received a grant of NIS 10 million from the Growth Administration of the Ministry of Economy to establish the Sheba BioConvergence Hub – a unique center that will focus on collaborations between researchers, doctors, academia, medical industries, and technology bodies. The goal of the center is to accelerate development processes that will change the face of medicine in Israel and around the world, including the development of innovative drugs and groundbreaking healthcare services, from the initial research stage to clinical use (Bench to bedside).

The center will operate in the Biotech Valley – HealthTech Valley, which is currently being established adjacent to the Sheba Medical Center. The HealthTech Valley will serve as a global magnet for entrepreneurs, research institutions, academia, and biomedical and biotech companies, and will act as a center for innovative collaborations in the health sector.

The Sheba BioConvergence Hub will combine groundbreaking research with clinical development, and it constitutes another pillar in Sheba's vision of a City of Health, creating a broad ecosystem of innovation, research, and health services that lead the future of medicine in Israel and around the world.