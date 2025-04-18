Nayax and Italian group N-and in strategic partnership

Nayax, the global fintech company (TASE & Nasdaq: NYAX), which develops a global commerce, payment, and customer loyalty platform designed to help businesses expand their operations, announced today a long-term strategic partnership with the N-and Group – a leading Italian provider of advanced human-machine interface (HMI) technologies.

As part of the partnership, Nayax's payment solutions will be integrated into N-and's smart screens, enabling advanced payment capabilities for the next generation of self-service vending machines. N-and Group will implement Nayax’s solutions across its broad product line, which includes smart screen solutions for various types of OEM machine manufacturers.

As part of the partnership, N-and Group will provide smart screens with an embedded Nayax payment solution, for a secure and convenient payment experience, along with advanced design, high resistance to vandalism, and advanced telemetry and remote management functions supported worldwide by the Nayax Group. In this way, manufacturers will benefit from a built-in payment solution designed to streamline costs and enable payment with a physical card, alongside support for over 80 alternative payment methods.

Nayax and N-and aim to provide a highly flexible platform that will encourage technological adoption in various markets, both for manufacturers, such as LAVAZZA, and for leading operators such as IVS Group. N-and Group is expected to deploy thousands of smart screens of the N-PAY™ and N-TOUCH™ models, based on Nayax's payment platform, in a wide range of verticals and applications such as hotels, gyms, hospitals, airports, and transportation. The screens will be integrated both in new machines and as a technological upgrade for existing machines, in order to add advanced capabilities.

Oren Tepper, VP of Sales at Nayax, added: “Integrating Nayax’s payment platform into N-and’s advanced HMI solutions establishes and strengthens our integration with manufacturers’ supply chains and simplifies our access to customers across different verticals, such as vending machines, coffee shops, and autonomous stores. For operators, this is the easiest and fastest way to benefit from Nayax’s solutions from day one, helping them grow their revenues and manage their operations. This strategic partnership once again reflects the market’s trust in Nayax, our global vision that enables any customer anywhere to enjoy full support, and the growing demand for Nayax’s solution.”

According to Tarcisio Vergani, CEO of N-and Group: “At N-and, we are committed to advancing innovation in the interaction between humans and machines. Our partnership with Nayax represents a significant milestone in providing secure and seamless EMV payments embedded in our smart screen solutions. Through this collaboration, we are equipping original equipment manufacturers and operators with a powerful solution that enhances the user experience and opens new revenue opportunities for them.”