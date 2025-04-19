SharkNinja chosen as one of the world's 50 most innovative companies for 2025

SharkNinja has been selected as one of the 50 most innovative companies in the world for 2025 by Fast Company. This is an impressive achievement that places the company among the global leaders in innovation and creativity.

The selection was announced in light of the company’s innovative approach, which focuses not only on creating breakthrough products but also on its unique culture of thought. SharkNinja is known for its relentless curiosity and its ability to solve problems while emphasizing consumer needs. Its organizational culture is built on challenging expectations in a changing reality, which leads to the development of products that merge innovative design with experiences that positively impact consumers’ lives.

In recent years, SharkNinja has created a series of revolutionary products that have changed the way consumers experience everyday life, standing out in the market not only due to their advanced technology but also thanks to their focus on positively impacting users' quality of life.

The management of Sarig, the official importer of SharkNinja to Israel – Oshik Sarig, CEO; Lior Levy, VP of Trade; and Guy Kimchi, VP of Marketing (credit: PR)

The innovation brought by SharkNinja is reflected in a variety of groundbreaking products, such as the IP vacuum cleaner with an emptying and charging station that allows reverse suction and shortens vacuuming time. In addition, an outdoor grill that can be combined with a smoker function effortlessly, an advanced ice cream machine that makes ice cream from any ingredient, a smart blender that can recognize the ingredients on its own, just like AI, and delivers precise results every time, and of course, the Ninja Grill – a device that allows barbecuing at home without effort and without any smoke around.

SharkNinja’s global team, driven by curiosity and a desire to change reality, marks this achievement as an important milestone, but just the beginning, with the aspiration to continue leading and innovating.

According to Guy Kimchi, VP of Marketing at Sarig Electric, the official importer of SharkNinja in Israel: “We congratulate SharkNinja on the exciting recognition of being chosen as one of the most innovative companies in the world. It is a source of pride for us to be part of this leading brand and to work in full cooperation with the international teams to adapt the products to the Israeli market. Sarig has been operating for over a decade with persistence and creativity to maximize the user experience for our customers, with a Hebrew display panel, Hebrew instruction manuals, Hebrew recipe communities, and adaptations to Israeli standards for safe use. We are proud to be the official importer of SharkNinja and happy to see the brand bringing real change to the daily lives of consumers in Israel.”