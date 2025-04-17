Light In expands and launches a dedicated space for technical lighting

Light In, one of the leading lighting companies in Israel, is expanding its showroom in Herzliya Pituach and bringing the latest innovation in lighting with a dedicated space for technical lighting. The new complex presents the latest developments in the lighting industry and offers a variety of advanced technological solutions.

In the new complex, professional lighting solutions from the Belgian brand ART AND LIGHT can be found, specializing in technical lighting and outdoor lighting. The products include magnetic strips, smart modular lighting, and other innovative options in the field. Additionally, the complex features smart lighting solutions from the VITREA brand, designed to create a smarter and more comfortable environment. The Belgian brand ART AND LIGHT, courtesy of Light In (credit: PR)

According to Keren Selinkov, the marketing manager of Light In, the new complex specializes exclusively in professional technical lighting and is intended for both private homes and commercial projects. It is a space that centralizes everything related to advanced and high-quality lighting and provides customers with innovative and personalized solutions to upgrade their spaces.

The expansion of the complex places Light In at the forefront of innovation in the lighting industry and enables customers to receive personalized solutions based on the specific needs of each project. The Belgian brand ART AND LIGHT, courtesy of Light In (credit: PR)

Light In Company - Arieh Shankar Street 14, Herzliya.