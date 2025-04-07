Buying household items for the holiday? Maybe it's worth doing it at these stores

We've reached the moment when it's time to start preparing the house for Passover. As every year, Israeli citizens look for the ideal way to buy quality products at affordable prices, and places like the Cotton Club factory outlet store are the recommended place to refresh your bedding and bathroom sets and buy gifts for the family in one location. The store is exceptional thanks to the special sale that takes place every year before the holiday. All the store's products are part of a "shelf-clearing" sale with discounts of up to 70%, which include all departments—bedroom, bathroom, home and kitchen, babies and children, and more.

Here are a few reasons why it’s worth concentrating your shopping specifically in factory outlet stores:

Exceptionally worthwhile prices – the biggest advantage of buying at a factory outlet store is the low prices. During the Passover cleaning period, the store offers significant discounts on a wide range of items, all without compromising their quality, which remains top-notch. This is an excellent time to purchase bedding sets, towels, housewares, and even bathroom items – at significantly lower prices than those found in retail chains.

Product quality – Cotton Club is a high-quality home brand that also caters to customers looking for durable items that last over time. Every item in the factory outlet store has undergone strict quality control, so buyers can be sure they are getting products made from excellent raw materials that will provide a long and pleasant user experience. If you want to feel perfect comfort in your bedding and towels, this is the place to come.

A wide range of home products – the store offers not only bedding and towels, but also a variety of home décor items such as bathroom accessories, blankets, sheets, and more. Since it's a factory outlet store, every product is available for direct sale, without the involvement of intermediaries who might raise the prices. Everyone can find the right product for them and create the desired home atmosphere ahead of Passover.

Personal customer service – when you shop at the factory outlet store, you receive personal and professional service. The store staff understands the customers’ needs and can offer advice about the most suitable products for your home. If you need help choosing sizes or want to learn about different materials—the staff is always here to help.

A convenient and centralized shopping process – to make holiday shopping easier, all products are under one roof. There's no need to waste time searching in different places—the factory outlet store allows you to purchase everything you need in one place, with the option of completing all your shopping in one quick, efficient, and satisfying experience. Cotton Club (credit: Bar Sharir)

In conclusion, ahead of Passover, the Cotton Club factory outlet store offers you the opportunity to enjoy quality products at affordable prices. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday with new items for your home, now is the time to take advantage of the special offers and concentrate your shopping at the factory outlet store.

The store is located in Kibbutz Mishmarot (on Waze: Cotton Club), up to 70% off, valid until April 18, 2025.