US unveils future fighter jet: Boeing to produce the F-47

The world’s most powerful fighter jet is on its way to the United States: President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that American aerospace and defense company Boeing has won the prestigious contract to build the next fighter jet for the US Air Force—the F-47. The aircraft, defined as a sixth-generation fighter, is set to become the most advanced fighter jet ever produced.

"The US Air Force is advancing toward the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet," said Trump in a statement at the White House. "The new jet, chosen by the generals and named ‘F-47,’ will be the most advanced, capable, and deadly aircraft ever built," he added in a celebratory statement at the White House.

Trump revealed that an experimental version of the jet had already flown secretly over the past five years. According to him, the new aircraft will send a clear message to America’s enemies: "Our enemies will never see it coming," the US President said.

Trump presents the F-47 at the White House. Strength and stability (credit: REUTERS)

The new jet is characterized by advanced stealth technology, sophisticated artificial intelligence systems, and autonomous command and control systems. The F-47 is expected to reach supersonic speeds (supercruise) without using an afterburner, enabling longer and quieter operations in enemy territories. Additionally, the aircraft will include advanced, highly accurate weapon systems, hypersonic missiles, aerial refueling capability, and advanced electronic defense systems.

The F-47 follows Boeing's success in producing previous models like the F-15EX, the latest version of the older F-15 aircraft, which includes advanced avionics, enhanced weapon-carrying capacity, and an advanced digital control system, making it particularly efficient in the 21st century. Boeing also manufactures the F/A-18 Super Hornet, a multi-role aircraft used by the US Navy, known for its operational flexibility and carrier-based capabilities.

In addition, the US and Israel are equipped with the stealth fighter jet F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, which is currently regarded as the most advanced fighter aircraft in aerial combat. It features extremely high stealth capabilities, advanced intelligence gathering capabilities, and sophisticated communication and avionics systems that allow it to operate in complex operational networks.

US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, added that the new aircraft is designed to highlight the United States' ability to maintain global dominance. He also noted that the decision to renew the NGAD program, which was on the verge of cancellation during the Biden administration, sends a clear message of strength and deterrence to enemies, alongside a continued commitment to building innovative defense capabilities.

Steve Parker, CEO of Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security division, responded by stating that the company had made the largest investment in its history in the defense sector in preparation for the new project, and is ready to deliver the most innovative fighter jet ever created. Meanwhile, the US Air Force plans to equip the new jet with autonomous robotic aircraft developed by advanced technology companies like Anduril Industries and General Atomics.

The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David Alvin, who also attended the event, claimed that the aircraft is crucial for strengthening deterrence and global stability: "The new jet symbolizes what peace through strength will look like in the future," Alvin concluded.