Another significant achievement for cybersecurity company Zero Networks

Cybersecurity startup Zero Networks, a leading provider of Zero Trust security solutions, has received a 5-star rating in CRN magazine’s 2025 Partner Program Guide. This prestigious rating is awarded to select solution providers that have built partner programs containing essential components required to foster successful, profitable, and long-term partnerships. This is the second year in a row that Zero Networks’ partner program – ZEROtoSixty – has received CRN’s 5-star rating.

For the preparation of the 2025 Partner Program Guide, CRN magazine evaluated vendors based on their offerings to partners, such as training and enrichment, pre- and post-sale support, financial incentives, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. Zero Networks offers extensive support and resources to partners, vendors, and distribution networks building world-class technology solutions.

Adam Hopfner, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Zero Networks: “We are very proud to receive a 5-star rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide, which reflects our efforts to be extremely partner- and vendor-friendly for managed solutions providers. As a company that operates 100% through channels, our partners are considered an extension of our team. We have taken on the mission of bringing microsegmentation to the managed services market where it is underserved, and we offer innovative ways to help organizations achieve Zero Trust-level security.”

Zero Networks currently has over 100 partners and aims to reach 150 partners by the end of the year. The ZEROtoSixty partner program ensures out-of-the-box products that exceed customer needs and provide large incentives, profitability margins, and 24x7 availability of channel managers. Demand for Zero Networks solutions is global and spans all vertical markets and industries.

The 5-star CRN rating comes following Zero Networks’ recent announcement of its solution’s integration with Palo Alto solutions. The integration will provide organizations with comprehensive and secure microsegmentation as part of Palo Alto’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall platform. The strategic integration combines Strata – Palo Alto Networks' Zero Trust platforms – with Zero Networks' Zero Trust microsegmentation solution and will provide customers with enhanced network security. It empowers organizations with tools that enforce strict access controls, reduce network traffic, and proactively protect critical assets.

Zero Networks solves one of the most complex problems in cybersecurity – how to prevent, not just alert, attackers from moving laterally through the organizational network to steal data or execute a ransomware attack. The company has developed a fully automated SaaS platform that learns all network traffic, restricts every computer and user in the organization to the minimum necessary access – and requires multi-factor authentication for sensitive operations. The SaaS service is deployed within minutes and becomes operational in about 30 days – compared to the years often required to implement other microsegmentation solutions, which frequently do not provide comprehensive protection.

Zero Networks was founded in 2019 and is led by Benny Lakunishok (CEO) and Amir Frankel (CTO). Since its founding, the company has raised a total of $45 million, including $20 million in a Series B round closed at the end of 2023. The company employs more than 110 people – about 60 of them in Tel Aviv, and the rest in offices in the US, Europe, and Australia – and is currently hiring additional staff to support its rapid growth. Among the company's investors: US Venture Partners, Venrock, CyberArk, F2 Venture Capital, Pico Venture Partners.