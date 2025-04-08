Passover is a great time to refresh the office: 3 technologies that will upgrade your business

Passover is approaching, and with it not only come the cleaning and vacations—but also the opportunity to pause for a moment and ask: What does your office look like? Does it represent your company? Does it truly serve the needs of the employees, clients, and you?

We spend countless hours renovating our homes ahead of Passover—so why not invest a little time in the second home, where sometimes we spend even more hours than in our first? The holiday season, when the pace slows down and schedules clear up, is a great opportunity to see how the work environment can become more innovative, comfortable, and—above all—smarter. Meetings have long been more than just presentations and emails—they're where decisions are made and brilliant, diverse ideas are born (credit: PR)

LG CreateBoard: The Meeting Room of 2025

Meetings have long been more than just presentations and emails—they're where decisions are made and brilliant, diverse ideas are born. LG CreateBoard™ brings exactly that: An interactive digital board that turns every team meeting, presentation, or brainstorming session into a smarter, more collaborative, and more efficient experience.

With just one click—or a simple QR scan—all participants are connected, whether pulling files from Google Drive or sharing a presentation from OneDrive. No need for outdated cables or adapters; anyone can present, retrieve information, or write in real time—and everything stays synced.

The feature that makes this board the "smart brain" of the room is the intelligent viewing—two documents can be opened side by side, or a video and a document can be displayed simultaneously. Suppose you're discussing a project: The board allows you to present the timeline, budget, and status at the same time. Gone are the days of wasting time switching between tabs.

Want everyone to be part of the conversation? LG CreateBoard™ supports screen sharing for up to 9 participants simultaneously—via a fast and stable wireless connection. Each participant can present an idea, file, or draft—and it simply appears on the screen for everyone. No need to pass control, connect, or disconnect—everyone is equal, and everyone is live.

IT teams will also have a reason to smile: An intuitive dashboard enables remote management of all boards in the building, including troubleshooting, function control, and sending push notifications to the team—reminders, messages, or meeting invites.

Whether it's meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, or educational institutions—LG CreateBoard™ takes interaction to the next level, with a solution that combines smart technology, ease of use, and a true working experience.

Multi V Air Conditioning: The Israeli Summer Is No Longer So Intimidating

One of the main considerations when choosing office air conditioning systems is saving on electricity consumption.

The VRF air conditioning system from LG's Multi V series offers not just cooling or heating solutions—but also advanced technology with the ability to adapt to dynamic needs, ease of maintenance, and especially quiet operation.

The standout advantage of LG’s commercial AC systems is their high energy efficiency. The VRF systems, equipped with inverter compressor technology, allow a wide frequency operating range, optimizing system performance to match varying loads.

This technology enhances energy efficiency and reduces strain on the system while maintaining high performance, enabling savings of up to 50% in electricity consumption.

Not every office looks the same, and not every store is built the same way, which is why LG’s air conditioning systems come with a wide variety of indoor units—suspended, concealed, with ducts or without—so every business can get a customized solution for its space. The combination of different types of units allows the creation of a cooling system that optimally serves any space.

Additionally, LG's Multi V systems can be controlled via external control devices like the ACP 5 and AC Smart 5, allowing remote and efficient operation management of all office AC systems. With this smart control, you can turn AC units on and off as needed, program timers, and maintain an optimal temperature without wasting unnecessary electricity. The LG MyView Smart Monitor (credit: LG)

LG MyView: One Screen—Endless Tasks

Hybrid work has long become the standard, but not every screen can keep up. The LG MyView Smart Monitor, model 34SR65QC, not only keeps up—it sets the pace. This is a 34-inch curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio that allows for a mix of work and leisure and offers a smart, comfortable, and personalized user experience.

One of its standout features is the easy remote computer access—just once and done. No repeated setups, no headaches. Switching between office and home is done with the press of a button, and the screen maintains continuity and accuracy for smooth work from anywhere. LG MyView Smart Monitor also connects directly to services like Google Drive, email, or document editors.

The screen is especially suited for those who multitask—tech professionals, designers, analysts, project managers—because it provides a convenient display of multiple windows, files, or applications simultaneously, without feeling like one screen isn’t enough. Thanks to smart information organization, work flows much more smoothly, without jumping between tabs and programs.

The screen includes the 2024 WebOS system, similar to LG TVs, allowing content viewing via built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. In addition, it offers personalized content recommendations and includes built-in apps such as music, games, and sports apps.

In Israel, LG has taken it a step further by adding the Magic Remote to this model—a remote control that enables voice commands, acts like a computer mouse, and allows quick pairing with your phone. Everything is intuitive, fast, and above all—smart.

This Is How You Create a Truly Smart Work Environment

A tech upgrade in the office ahead of Passover isn’t just a smart decision, it’s an investment in a work environment that promotes innovation, a true sense of renewal, and above all—efficiency. LG’s solutions, from advanced air conditioning systems to computer monitors and smart screens, improve physical conditions and transform the way employees think, collaborate, and communicate.

It’s not just innovative technology—it’s a strategy, a message to employees, clients, and the business itself that you are looking ahead. Want to know how? Visit LG’s B2B website and discover how a small upgrade can lead to a big change.

*Computer and professional screens can be purchased through authorized dealers and through the importer, H.Y. Group.

**LG’s water heating/cooling systems for central air conditioning can be purchased through the official importer—Brimag Systems, and at authorized sales points.

