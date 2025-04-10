Vacationing in Eilat this upcoming spring? You can save thousands of shekels on electronics

The holiday season is coming, and with it the vacations of Israelis. This year may be the most expensive year to fly abroad, with the price of a vacation per person starting at $900 for a short flight, and that’s before the hotel and extras. This year, Eilat is expected to see a significant increase in domestic tourism by those preferring to stay close to home and pay lower prices than abroad. It’s not unlikely that this year Eilat will show near-full hotel occupancy, in what seems like a recovery. Against this backdrop, Eilat is also considered the cheapest city in the world, as a trip south can save thousands of shekels for a family purchasing smartphones and other products. So, despite rising prices, the soaring dollar and euro, will Israelis be able to save during the upcoming vacation and continue enjoying the cheapest electronics prices in the world? We checked.

iPhones: the cheapest in the world

One of the most popular models in Israel is the iPhone 16 Pro with 128 GB of storage. In the United States, you’ll pay NIS 4,879 including VAT, in England NIS 5,765, in the United Arab Emirates NIS 4,721, and if you fly east, in Thailand it will cost you NIS 4,668. And what about Eilat? In Eilat, you can find it at Dynamica Eilat for NIS 3,599, the lowest price among the networks checked. At Bug you’ll find it for NIS 3,779, at Mahsanei Hashmal for NIS 3,813, and at iDigital for NIS 4,109.

The premium model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256 GB will cost you NIS 4,879. In England, you’ll find it for NIS 5,623, in the UAE for NIS 5,131, and in Thailand NIS 5,379. In Eilat, you’ll find it at iDigital for NIS 5,042, NIS 4,694 at Mahsanei Hashmal, and at the cheapest price, at Dynamica Eilat for NIS 4,449.

And how much will the basic model cost you?

The basic model of the iPhone 16 with 128 GB can be found in New York for NIS 3,300, in the UAE for NIS 3,420, and in Thailand for NIS 3,347. In Eilat, you can find the iPhone 16 with 128 GB for NIS 2,849 at Dynamica Eilat. At Bug, you’ll find it for NIS 2,906, at Mahsanei Hashmal for NIS 3,008, and at iDigital Eilat for NIS 3,296.