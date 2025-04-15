Revolution in the world of medicine? The Israeli startup expands its activity

RespirAI Medical, an innovative startup operating in the field of digital health, is expanding its clinical activity as part of its commitment to developing innovation in the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases.

The Mayo Clinic is leading a researcher-initiated clinical trial, supported by RespirAI Medical, aimed at evaluating the company's technology for home monitoring of patients with COPD following a bronchoscopic lung volume reduction procedure. The trial, being conducted at the Mayo Clinic and led by Dr. Meghan Doolittle, is intended to examine the technology’s ability to detect early-stage exacerbations of COPD and pneumothorax, with the goal of improving treatment management and reducing readmissions.

The clinical trial will assess the ability of the innovative platform, developed by the company, to remotely monitor COPD patients after the implantation of a Zephyr valve, and to detect early signs of disease worsening. This capability is intended to reduce hospitalization rates and improve long-term treatment outcomes.

"This study marks a significant step in the revolution of COPD patient monitoring," said Nimrod Ben-Nun, co-founder and CEO of the company. "By combining advanced technology with leading medical expertise, we aim to provide patients and physicians with real-time insights that enable early intervention and help significantly improve disease management."