Passover 2025: How to save on holiday shopping?

Every year it happens again: “This year, we’re not going overboard for Passover,” we promise ourselves. “The kids have enough clothes. The cupboard is bursting with plates and glasses. And we don’t need a new activity every day during their vacation—come on, we’ll spend some time at home.” All well and good, but as the holiday approaches and lines at the stores get longer, we all eventually cave to the pressure and add unexpected expenses.

To the cleaning, cooking, and planning for the long vacation, family visits, and outings, more and more expenses are added: for shopping ahead of the Seder night, whether we’re hosting or being hosted; for new and festive clothes—mainly for the kids, of course, but we deserve something too; for gifts for the whole family, because heaven forbid we show up empty-handed to the Seder; and for every attraction that might give us another hour and a half without the kids whining from boredom. In other words—in Egypt, there were ten plagues; in the bank account, a few thousand more shekels.

This year, it’s worth preparing in advance instead of discovering too late that we’ve exceeded our usual spending limit by several thousand shekels. With the tips in the list below, it’s possible to cut expenses—and increase the joy.

Make a Shopping List—and Plan the Budget

Before running to the supermarket, it’s worth spending half an hour preparing a detailed shopping list. Think about all the meals you plan to cook during the holiday, including the number of diners at each meal; and carefully check what you already have in the fridge, freezer, and pantry. Sure, it takes a bit of time—but if you skip it, you’ll likely find yourself dashing to the supermarket during peak pressure, half an hour before it closes for the holiday, with lines stretching beyond the border to Egypt.

When we plan ahead, it’s easier to avoid impulse buying—not falling for every random deal, but focusing only on what we really need. It’s great that buying five cans of tuna gets you one free, but that savings won’t be so meaningful during next year’s Passover cleaning, when they all end up in the trash. Planning in advance lets us match expenses to our real needs.

Don’t Shop at the Last Minute

Last-minute shopping is always more expensive—not just in price. When shopping at the last minute, store lines are longest and selection is limited, and of all those enticing discounts—chances are not much is left, and you’ll have to buy the high-priced brands.

So, once we've set expectations with ourselves and understand what we'll really be spending money on this holiday—we can time our shopping for a point when it's still possible to browse stores calmly, when parking spots at the mall aren't under siege, when discounted items are plentiful and appealing—and when we don't have to compromise on poor quality or high prices.

Mix Attractions with Simple Outings

Chol HaMoed is a great time to enjoy with the kids—but in Israel, as always, the moment demand rises, prices shoot to the moon. So before buying tickets for the most popular (and expensive) kids’ show—it’s worth asking them what they really want: a trip to the amusement park? A Dungeons & Dragons day camp? A fun family day in Tel Aviv? Or maybe they just want to hang out with friends? Either way, we’ll schedule these core activities on the calendar, and alongside them, we’ll add some “low-cost” outings—meetups with friends, a picnic in the park, a nature hike, and more.

At the same time, it's smart to check for discounts and perks through your credit card company, which can make those family outings much more worthwhile.

Get Money Back—with Isracard’s CashBack+ Card

The holiday season, notorious for its heavy spending, can actually become an opportunity with Isracard’s CashBack+ card. If we’re already spending money on holiday shopping (and let’s face it, we don’t really have a choice), why not get some of it back? With CashBack+, you can shop and profit—because you accumulate cashback on every purchase you make—at supermarkets, clothing stores, food chains, and even online shopping. Altogether, you can earn up to NIS 4,800 in cashback per year. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Using the digital gift card that lets you redeem your accumulated cashback, you can pay at a wide variety of stores across the country. These include well-known retail chains like “Half Price,” “Victory,” and “Tiv Ta’am,” where you can buy everything you need for the Seder, along with clothing stores perfect for refreshing your wardrobe with white holiday attire—like “Golf,” “Fox,” and more. As expenses rise ahead of the holidays, cashback from the CashBack+ card can add up to a significant amount—one that might help you actually save this Passover. This is your chance to brag to the family that you did all the shopping for Passover 2025—without paying.

How to Maximize Savings with the CashBack+ Card

The best way to maximize the benefits of the CashBack+ card is simple—consolidate all your expenses on one card. That way, you increase the cashback you receive, since the more you spend on the card—the higher the cashback you’re entitled to. In addition, look out for additional discounts at the point of sale, up to 10% at a wide range of food chains, fashion stores, and attractions—so you can save even more along the way. Combined with the cashback you’ve accumulated, that’s a significant saving that can help fund additional purchases or activities during Chol HaMoed.

And if you really want to get the most out of it, you can earn double cashback: link the card to the TopCash website and receive additional cashback for online shopping on hundreds of websites in Israel and worldwide. Shopping without paying—definitely a dream come true.

Bottom line: Passover is a holiday of spring and renewal, but while the flowers are blooming, our bank account tends to shrink. Sticking to smart consumer habits can help us get through it in one piece—because just around the corner, the summer vacation is already waiting, with its expenses too.

