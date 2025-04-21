Stepping up: BBB opens branches at four gas stations on Highway 6

In an era where speed and convenience are key values in customer experience, the BBB Group is expanding its operations to major highway rest areas. The group announced the opening of four new branches of the BBB BY THE WAY brand at the convenience centers on Highway 6, in collaboration with the Si Cafe chain, with a total investment of approximately NIS 7M.

Two of the new branches have already opened at the Dor Alon rest areas at the Megiddo stations on Highway 6 North (between the Nitzanei Oz and Baka interchanges, in both directions), and two additional branches will open next month at the Naan stations (between the Sorek and Nesharim interchanges, in both directions), also along Highway 6.

Each of the new branches spans about 100 square meters and offers approximately 50 seats. In line with the BBB BY THE WAY brand policy, the branches operate on a self-service model and are equipped with user-friendly and accessible digital ordering stations, eliminating the need to wait for a cashier.

The menu at the new branches places the hamburger at the center, offering a variety of burgers—either solo or as a meal—side dishes, salads, children's meals, and other items. The dishes and the way they are served are designed both for dining in and for self-pickup service, allowing for comfortable eating in the car while on the road.

The four new branches join the BBB BY THE WAY branches that opened last year at the Dvira Junction in the south and in the lobby of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, as part of the brand's expansion into locations beyond traditional restaurants.

"Our brand activity is another central component of our business development strategy. We want to meet Israelis in more, new, and surprising places, outside of the existing and familiar restaurants," says Ahuva Turjeman, CEO of the BBB Group. "Our existing audience, as well as new audiences who encounter us for the first time, will be able to enjoy excellent meals at affordable prices, with uncompromising quality, similar to the culinary methodology that drives all our business activities across all our brands."

BBB's expansion move reflects a broader trend in the fast food world, where established brand networks are seeking to expand beyond their traditional business models and reach new audiences in strategic locations, such as major traffic routes and public institutions. The connection between a leading burger chain and gas station rest areas on fast highways aligns with the needs of modern travelers looking for quality food solutions on the go.