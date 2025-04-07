Catering Platters: The Elegant and Effortless Way to Host at Home

If you're looking for the perfect home hosting solution, catering platters are the trend you must adopt, and not just because the dishes are beautifully arranged on the table. It's also because the "finger food" method, which creates tiny bite-sized dishes, allows you to offer a wide variety of delicious dishes with minimal effort.

"I fell in love with the aesthetics, the order, and the organization, and I felt that my creativity was expressed" says Yaniv Shevach, the co-founder and chef of "Artaste" catering, that was established 15 years ago by Yaniv and his wife Ofra.

Catering Platters: Combinations of Flavors and Textures

Eating is an experience that combines all the senses, and there's a reason for the saying "eating with your eyes." An aesthetic appearance of dishes is an attractive matter, which naturally draws people to the table to admire the beauty and color of the dishes waiting to be tasted.

Yaniv believes that beyond the appearance of the catering platters, which is very important, the variety of dishes arranged within the platter itself is also crucial, both to create interesting flavor combinations and to ensure that the dishes are balanced in terms of their ingredients.

"We work a lot with fresh, cooked, or baked vegetables" he says, "We strive to make the menu interesting and diverse, creating a proper balance between carbohydrates and vegetables for a good and balanced eating experience."

How Ready-Made Finger Food Platters Can Enrich Your Hosting Table

Artaste offers a rich variety of finger food dishes of all kinds, from appetizers like savory petit fours, Italian pastries, quiches, and fritters, through main courses like vegan shawarma, burgers, and sandwiches, to beautiful and eye-catching desserts that you can't help but taste again and again.

Whenever a holiday approaches, "Artaste" makes sure to make changes and adjustments to the menu, in order to renew and update the dishes and refresh the offerings for customers

"We create new collections that connect to the season, trends, and the holiday itself, incorporating holiday symbols" says Yaniv. "For example, on Purim, we made a collection of "disguised" dishes, changing products – such as turning macarons into faces, preparing food that looks savory but is actually sweet desserts".

He emphasizes that even the components of the dishes themselves may undergo certain changes, that connect them to a specific upcoming holiday: "For Rosh Hashanah, for example, we incorporated holiday-related ingredients like apples and honey into our desserts."

Quality ingredients create exceptionally delicious dishes

emphasizing the use of high-quality ingredients is an important part of what makes the dishes so special and preserves their wonderful flavors, says Yaniv proudly. "since the business was established, 15 years ago, we've been using the same specific type of chocolate, because we know how much the high quality of the chocolate affects the final taste of the dessert, and we don't compromise on that matter ".

Additionally, Yaniv explains that the wonderful collaboration between him and his wife Ofra, who manages the entire catering operation, is what drives the excellence of the business over the years, and notes that the employees in the business are also an integral part of its success.

"Our business is very demanding" says Yaniv, "so our employees are all very caring and hardworking. Everyone who's with us has been with us for a long time, they're all family, they're proud to create a very high-quality product".

"Artaste" catering offers a rich menu that is suitable for small and large events, ranging from family home gatherings during holidays and small engagement parties, to events with hundreds of participants such as bar-mitzvahs, corporate events or business conferences.

Don't have the energy to cook or bake yourself? You can always order catering platters from a professional catering company, that will ensure that each and every guest at the event finds dishes they will enjoy.

"Artaste" catering allows clients to enjoy additional services beyond its richly flavored menu and beautifully presented dishes. You can order, for example, decorative tableware for buffet styling, a beverage bar, suitable furniture for hosting, and hire service staff to assist with the event's operation.

"Artaste" catering will make sure the catering platters arrive full of fresh, beautiful, ready-to-serve dishes: simply remove the lid and place them on the buffet table, for the enjoyment of all the invitees.

This article was written in cooperation with Artaste