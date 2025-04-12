The Pop Art Festival will take place during the Passover holiday at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, part of the Ofer Malls Group, and will offer a spectacular, colorful, and imaginative celebration – for the whole family.

The festival will be open to the general public from April 14 to April 18 and will offer a unique art experience inspired by the pop art style, with cool display items for kids, interactive exhibits, and a variety of creative workshops that will change daily, led by experienced and professional art instructors. Children will be able to create using various materials such as balloons, fabrics, prints, ribbons, stickers, and more.

The workshops will be held during the intermediate days of Passover, Monday to Thursday, April 14–17, 2025, between 10:00–14:00 and 16:00–19:00, and on Friday, April 18, 2025, between 10:00–14:00.

Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall to host pop art festival during Passover intermediate days (credit: PR)

According to David Ben Moshe, CEO of Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall: "Pop art is an artistic movement that suits the world of children with its colorfulness and familiar imagery from pop culture. Our goal is to expose children to the world of art in an experiential and enjoyable way that will encourage them to express themselves creatively." He added: "As always, Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall brings its customers unique and exceptional events and activities of the highest quality."

The workshops are open to the general public – free of charge, on the second floor of the mall, Monday to Thursday, April 14–17, 2025, between 10:00–14:00 and 16:00–19:00, and on Friday, April 18, 2025, between 10:00–14:00.