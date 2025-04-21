Passover at Dizengoff: "50 Degrees in the Shade" environmental exhibit

Dizengoff Center will transform over the next two months into an active and vibrant museum with the opening of the second biennale for environmental art. The exhibition, titled "50 Degrees in the Shade," will feature 13 large-scale, site-specific installations alongside video works and animation films, all dealing with the climate crisis and human-environment relations in an age of uncertainty.

The world is warming, heatwaves are intensifying, and the latest report from the Israeli Meteorological Service warns that in the near future, we will experience temperatures exceeding 50 degrees in the shade. In response to this concerning reality, Dizengoff Center is launching the second biennale for environmental art under the title "50 Degrees in the Shade," aiming to raise awareness and provoke thought through art.

Curated by Nava Beni, the exhibition will span the public spaces and roof of Dizengoff Center, showcasing large-scale artworks uniquely adapted to the bustling commercial space. This is a rare opportunity for visitors to encounter thought-provoking artworks "on the way to the supermarket," as described by Dan Pilz, co-owner and CEO of the center.

From the video work ''Renewal'' (credit: Natali Tamir)

Ecological Systems at the Heart of the Commercial Center

Unlike a traditional gallery, the artists participating in the biennale were tasked with the challenge of creating installations in an active public space. 21 Israeli and international artists from the fields of art, architecture, design, and video will present works using natural materials, recycled elements, and innovative technology.

Along Building A, visitors will be able to view the work "The Missing Whole" by artist and architect Hagit Kalimor – a hanging installation consisting of three-dimensional collages of natural, agricultural, and urban landscape drawings. Nearby, "Restart," a giant egg made of paper and cardboard from imported motorcycle packaging, by Tamar Zidon-Bloom, and a kinetic sculpture addressing the disappearance of bees, by Shahar Koshet, will be displayed.

In Building B, a massive three-dimensional installation made from used sea parachutes by textile designer Tamar Nix will be showcased, alongside "The Archaeology of the Future" – a work made from processed textile waste that simulates geological layers, by artist Yarden Levinzon. Artist Shai Id Aloni will present the sculpture series "Traces of Memory" – five large sculptures made of solid wood collected from the streets of the city. ''50 Degrees in the Shade'' (credit: Ella Kaziana)

Life in a Hotter World

The work that gives the exhibition its name, "Fifty Degrees in the Shade" by Shira Stein, presents agricultural waste from date palms transformed into a leather-like fabric covering salt surfaces – a powerful metaphor for the need to find solutions for dealing with rising heat.

Visually, one of the most impressive works is expected to be the graffiti painting by Tal Shetach, which he will create during the exhibition, offering a glimpse into the future rise of sea levels that will flood Tel Aviv. On the center's roof, a work dedicated to nocturnal animals – a relief made of earth, straw, and clay by sculptor Ruth (Ro) Boazson – will be presented.

A significant part of the exhibition will be dedicated to video works, with designer Tom Lave presenting a multi-layered video installation inviting viewers to participate in a visual and sensory experience simulating a journey among Earth's waste in space. Additionally, a series of animation works curated by Ben Molina will be screened on a giant 4.5-meter screen, including five films by animators presenting a critical and humorous perspective on environmental issues.

Sustainability as a Way of Life, Not a Trend

The biennale is part of a broader initiative by Dizengoff Center to promote sustainability topics. "The biennale continues the way we see sustainability at the center – not as a trend, but as a way of life and an inseparable part of daily life," explains Dan Pilz. "We believe that even a simple moment can become a moment of reflection and inspiration, raising questions about our shared responsibility for life on Earth."

Throughout the biennale, which will run until June 13, tours, meetings, lectures, and workshops for the whole family will be held. Entry to the exhibition is free, within the regular operating hours of the center.

Location: Dizengoff Center, Tel Aviv

Operating Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10:00-21:00, Friday: 10:00-15:00, Saturday: 10:00-21:00

Closing: June 13, 2025, free entry