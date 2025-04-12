A design happening: Mass activity in malls during Passover intermediate days

For the first time in Israel: LEGO Festival – A Creative Celebration for the Whole Family During Passover

What: Participants will assemble LEGO flowers and build a special flower stand. During the first two days, the stand will be built, and on the third day the installation will become a photo attraction and a source of enjoyment for the audience. In the LEGO Family Zone, children and parents will create models inspired by the Passover holiday – pyramids, pharaohs, the tablets of the covenant, the Exodus from Egypt, and Moses in the basket. Selected models will be displayed on a tiered installation throughout the festival.

A graffiti wall will be set up where children can assemble pictures and inscriptions from LEGO bricks. Additionally, a jewelry-making workshop area using LEGO stones will be established, and for the little ones – a LEGO DUPLO activity area where they will enjoy building with large age-appropriate LEGO bricks.

When: The festival will take place on April 14–15–16 from 11:00–14:00 and 16:00–19:00

How much: Free admission

Where: Ir Yamim Mall

Kiryat Ata

Spring Festival at Sha'ar Hatzafon Mall, Kiryat Ata (credit: BALONIZEN) What: An Israeli Spring Festival that will include four activity zones with fun for the whole family. In the "Sweet Spring" zone, children can prepare healthy juices with their own hands and pour them into decorated bottles they designed themselves. In the "Spring Beauty" zone, family members can take photos in a special spring-themed photo booth, and children can get spring-colored makeup and sparkly tattoos. For movement lovers – the "Spring Party" zone, where a giant screen will show a big spring party with dancing, songs, competitions, and prizes. Changing performances: balloonism with a fascinating and colorful show; the second show on Wednesday is "The Nerds' Acrobatics."

When: The festival takes place April 15–16, Tuesday–Wednesday, from 11:00–18:00. Changing shows at 12:00.

How much: Free admission

Where: Sha'ar Hatzafon Mall, Kiryat Ata

Ra'anana

"Fantasy and Illusions" Festival: Object Creation, Photo Booth and More – Free Admission Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

What: The "Fantasy and Illusions" Festival. Over three days, visitors will enjoy six interactive and diverse zones that allow everyone to experience a world of magic and imagination. Creative stations will be set up where visitors can make objects in an active and shared creative process with the audience. For science lovers – a fascinating potion show, where visitors will be invited to take an active part and create their own magic. The Illusions Station will offer a unique experience of "flying on a broomstick," allowing visitors to feel the magic and illusions. The festival includes an escape room challenge where participants can solve challenging riddles and retrieve the stolen wands. To capture the celebration – a special photo booth will allow visitors to take pictures with the Sorting Hat and Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak. For genre lovers, the festival also includes a market for official Harry Potter merchandise as part of the happening.

When: April 14–16, Monday to Wednesday, Passover intermediate days. Hours: 11:00–14:00, 14:00–19:00

How much: Free admission

Where: Renanim Mall, Ra'anana

Herzliya

A Thai Celebration at Seven Stars Mall (credit: SHOW) Spring Has Arrived, Thailand Is Here: A Thai Celebration for the Whole Family

What: If you’ve always dreamed of a vacation in Thailand, now you can enjoy all the tastes, treats, and magical atmosphere at a special festival with six unique zones offering exciting experiences. The festival begins at the Chiang Mai corner, where you can enjoy a workshop for making colorful flower necklaces. Through the Ko Phi Phi area, you’ll find foot massage and shiatsu on a special chair. At the Phuket zone, you’ll enjoy crafts and decorations for the home and balcony, including painting and beading elephant mobiles next to a stunning coloring wall. In Ko Samui, you’ll find a unique photo booth with a Thai landscape and elephants. In Ko Pha Ngan, a glowing Full Moon makeup corner awaits you – hypoallergenic and safe for kids. To conclude, the seasonal fruit zone – a Thai kayak full of fresh fruit for all visitors.

When: April 14–16

Activity hours: 11:00–14:00 | 16:00–19:00

How much: Free admission

Where: Seven Stars Mall – entrance floor