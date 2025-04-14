Coming soon to Beersheba: The largest indoor amusement park in the south

At the Cinema City complex in Beersheba, “Funky World Beersheba” will soon open – an indoor amusement park of a level not yet seen. The site will feature dozens of amazing attractions under one roof, offering experiences suitable for all ages and any occasion.

Among other features, Funky World will host the “D-Land Laser Gel Tag” arena – for the first time outside the U.S. and for the first time in Israel. The game combines tactics, action, and suspense – with gel balls, real-time tracking, team missions, tournaments, and special features, just like in video games.

You’ll also find a huge variety of classic and modern arcade games, wild simulators, skill games, prize machines, and more. The complex will include a giant trampoline park divided into zones by age groups, a challenging climbing area with 10-meter-high walls, a huge two-level ninja zone, a massive four-level soft play area with giant slides, a huge ball pit, and more, plus a toddler area for ages up to 3, with soft play equipment, a small ball pit, interactive installations, and more.

Funky World

As befits an amusement park, there will be carnival rides for children, a pirate ship, an adrenaline tower, bumper cars, and an Infinity Maze – a unique visual experience with dynamic lighting and stunning effects that create the sensation of an endless world. Suitable for families, groups of friends, and special events – and perfect for sharing on social media.

They’ve also got you covered in the sports department, with a Funky Bowling zone featuring eight lanes, the Funky Ice Arena – a giant ice rink inviting you to skate and enjoy with family or friends, and a synthetic soccer field.

Funky World invites you to celebrate birthdays, bar/bat mitzvahs, class parties, team-building experiences, or corporate events at the venue. The site includes private and stylish event rooms, a combination of attractions for all ages during the event, the option for unique VIP productions with personalized service, and custom packages that include refreshments, drinks, activities, and more.

Dikla Taub, a representative of the venue’s owners, excitedly said that in her opinion, “The residents of the area are going to live here. This is the first complex of its kind in the country, and it includes attractions that are still unfamiliar in Israel, like Gel Tag. We’ve created gorgeous rooms intended for events – birthdays, bat mitzvahs, employee bonding. And there’s also bowling, bumper cars, all kinds of extreme activities – for both adults and kids.”

She shared that the owners are southern natives who traveled the world in search of unique attractions. “They were born in the south of the country and live near Ashdod, so developing the area is very important to us. There are seven Funky Monkey branches, there’s the Funky World that just opened in Be’er Tuvia – and Funky World Beersheba is twice its size. All the owners traveled the world – in the U.S., China, Japan – to find experiences for every age that would provide a solution within this huge venue.”

Adi Twito, CEO of Cinema City, said, “The plan is to open during the intermediate days of the holiday, but we’re dependent on factors like fire safety and licensing.” According to her, “The mall is currently undergoing a 180-degree transformation: we’ve worked on the attractions floor, which includes the play area. On the minus-one floor, the first Carrefour supermarket in Beersheba is expected to open, and the next step is to focus on the ground floor and bring in new retailers. We want to focus on the new neighborhood that’s been built in the area and tailor the new retailers to their needs.”