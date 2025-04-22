The Fintech giant from Herzliya in strategic acquisition: Aims to conquer Europe

The global fintech giant Nikes, founded in Herzliya in 2005 by Yair Nechmad, who serves as the company’s CEO, and David Ben-Avi, the Chief Technology Officer, announced a significant and strategic acquisition. This acquisition involves Inepro Pay, which has been its distributor since 2015 in the Benelux region (an economic union of Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg). Inepro Pay, a subsidiary of Inepro, is a provider of proven modular solutions in the fields of identification, payments, document management, and telemetry.

The acquisition of Inepro Pay represents a strategic move for Nikes, aimed at strengthening its position in Europe and establishing direct operations in one of the continent's key markets. "The move will strengthen the existing strategic partnership with Inepro Pay and allow it to continue its operations as an integral part of Nikes," the company said.

Nikes further stated that it would leverage Inepro Pay's extensive local knowledge and its professional sales team to expand its activities in the region. Europe is a central market for Nikes, accounting for approximately 36% of the company’s revenue in 2024, with the acquisition "expected to accelerate growth in Europe, turn the new office in the Netherlands into a significant regional operations hub, and support Nikes' continued acceleration of its expansion into additional markets worldwide," said Nikes. Inepro Pay will become a full office of Nikes, in addition to the company's existing branches in the UK and Germany – a strategic move solidifying Nikes' position as a market leader in commerce and payment solutions in Europe.

Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nikes (credit: David Ziser)

Yair Nechmad, CEO and Chairman of Nikes, said: "Nikes has always strived to simplify commerce processes and increase customer loyalty for business owners worldwide. Since 2015, Inepro Pay has acted as our distributor in the Benelux region, and over the years, they have gained a deep understanding of our products and our customer base. We believe that the combination of Inepro Pay’s team with Nikes’ operational capabilities will lead to excellent results for our customers across Europe and deepen our partnership with customers in this region."

Jeroen Pynenburg, CEO of Inepro Pay, said: "Our customers often tell us that Nikes is the engine behind their success – a smart, flexible, and powerful retail solution that unites payments, operations, and customer loyalty in one system, simplifying their management by eliminating the need to deal with multiple suppliers. It has been our honor to lead Nikes’ operations in the Benelux region over the last decade, and the transition to full integration within the company is a natural and necessary step for our team. The agreement will allow us to benefit from advanced resources, sales tools, and a strong operational infrastructure – helping us assist even more customers in increasing their sales with us."