A spring of renewal: Arad Textile’s Passover 2025 collection

Passover is that time of year when we do everything we can to feel like we are creating a new, clean, pleasant, and better environment for ourselves and our families. It’s not just about deep cleaning – our renewal and the feeling that we are in a better place come from the small details.

Arad Textile, Israel’s leading bedding and textile brand, has launched a new and luxurious collection especially for Passover. The new collection allows us to upgrade nearly every room in the house – from the bedroom, through the bathroom, and even the kitchen. It combines elegant design, uncompromising quality, and a wide variety of products that will make our everyday life more indulgent.

Bedroom

Arad Textile’s new Passover collection includes bedding made of 100% combed cotton with 500-thread count satin weave, featuring decorations such as linen, embroidery in various shapes and colors, and luxurious piping. It also includes percale bedding with embroidery and decorations, as well as extra-soft jersey bedding in delicate pastel shades.

In addition, you can find lightweight summer quilts and complementary textile items such as cushions in a variety of sizes and colors, which will turn any bedroom or guest room into a stylish and pampering space.

Those who want to elevate their sleeping experience even further will be happy to find feather or hollow fiber pillows and duvets, a variety of memory pillows, as well as mattress and pillow protectors, and even soft, luxurious mattress toppers.

Bathroom

For those who want a hotel-like experience every time they step into the shower, Arad Textile’s towel collection is a dream come true. Smooth cotton towels, some decorated with embroidery, gold threads, and various finishes, come in sizes ranging from small hand towels to huge, indulgent body towels – turning every shower into a special moment. The dominant colors are white, cream, and spring pastels, along with rich earthy tones like mustard, terra cotta, and even black. Thanks to a meticulous production process, the towels retain their softness and thickness even after multiple washes, offering a luxurious everyday experience over time.

Additionally, a luxurious robe collection is available in a variety of colors, sizes, and designs – the perfect addition to your private bathroom or an ideal gift for hosts.

Arad Textiles (credit: ADI GILAD, official site) Arad Textiles (credit: ADI GILAD, official site)

Hosting

There’s nothing like a new, crisp, and ironed tablecloth to turn any table into a celebration – whether it’s for the Seder table, Friday dinner, or just another evening with the family. Alongside the indulgent bedding and towel collections, Arad Textile offers a selection of elegant, stain-resistant tablecloths in shades of white, cream, and gray. You’ll also find decorative hand towels arranged in a basket for the guest bathroom, creating a perfect hosting experience.