Before Passover: Helping you sort out proper and efficient laundry

Separate colors—and also fabric types

The first and most important step is sorting the laundry. Everyone knows it's best to separate white clothes from colored ones, but it's equally important to distinguish between fabric types. Note that delicate fabrics like light cotton or linen should not be washed together with heavy fabrics like jeans or sweaters. Thanks to today’s technology, certain washing machines, like those from LG, have AIDD technology that detects the weight and softness of the fabric and adjusts the washing pattern accordingly.

Before putting clothes in the machine – a quick check of the drum

Whether you're washing white, colored, or delicate clothes, make sure the washing machine drum is free of detergent residue, dirt, or small items left over from the previous wash. If the drum hasn’t been cleaned in a while, it’s possible and recommended to run a "drum clean" cycle, and there’s no need for additional cleaning products.

What about washing temperature?

One question many people don’t ask—but absolutely should—is: What is the correct temperature to wash each item? Here are some simple rules to help you sort it out: wool, silk, and delicate fabrics – up to 30°C; polyester, sportswear, and synthetic fabrics – up to 40°C; white cotton clothes, towels, and bedding – 60°C and above for cleaning and disinfecting.

Important tip

For protein-based stains (like blood, milk, or egg), it’s best to treat them with cold water before putting them in the machine, so they don’t set into the fabric. On the other hand—when it comes to underwear, bedding, or baby clothes, hot washing isn’t just a recommendation—it’s a hygienic necessity. In any case—it’s always worth looking at the garment’s label. It will tell you exactly what’s allowed, what’s not—and most importantly, how to keep the clothing in good condition for a long time.

Want to shorten the wait? Don’t forget to protect the fabric

Red wine, haroset, clear soup with matzo balls—there’s no shortage of stain candidates on Seder night, but the good news is that most stubborn stains can be removed—as long as you act in time. The first step is not to panic—and also not to scrub, as aggressive rubbing will only embed the stain deeper into the fabric fibers. Instead, gently blot with an absorbent paper towel to soak up as much of the liquid as possible. Then, you can soak the garment in cold water with a little vinegar or stain remover—only then put it into the wash. You can and should run the machine on a quick cycle, like LG’s TurboWash™360, which completes a full wash in just 39 minutes, including thorough rinsing, without skipping wash stages.

Proper drying – to preserve shape, color, and feel

The laundry came out clean? Great. Now it’s time to dry—but not at any cost. Drying with a smart dryer can make all the difference—not only shortening the wait time but also preserving the fabric and preventing unnecessary wear. For example, LG’s dryers with Dual Inverter technology provide customized, gentle, and energy-efficient care for clothes. Also, to get the best results, it’s a good idea to dry dark clothes inside out, to maintain the color. In addition, it’s recommended to shake each item before putting it in the dryer to reduce wrinkles, and to avoid overloading so that hot air flows evenly.

In conclusion

Now you can do laundry the right way, even after the holiday, with small habits that will lead you to perfect laundry results, alongside using the new technologies in washing machines. And now, with these tips, even the laundry after Seder night will be easy, fast, and most importantly – properly clean!