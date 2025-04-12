What gifts do Israelis like to give for Passover?

Passover is undoubtedly also the "holiday of gifts," when we all find ourselves in a race to find the perfect presents for hosts, friends, family members, and even for ourselves. A huge selection of options and increasingly attractive deals as the holiday approaches are offered to us from every store window, and all that's left for us is to deliberate and decide.

At the Hamashbir Lazarchan chain, they checked for us what are the most popular gifts, those that Israelis most love to buy and give, and compiled the list of the most requested gifts for Passover. Since it is also the Spring holiday, when the changing seasons signal that it’s time to refresh and renew the home, it is quite clear why we prefer to give and receive gifts related to the world of home. Gifts that bring color, light, and a fresh and new design look into the house. Whether they are practical, luxurious, or those that add a personal touch, every Passover gift is an opportunity to give and create unforgettable moments.

“For the Passover holiday, we offer a wide variety of gifts for hosts, family, friends, and also for those who want to treat themselves. Gifts from the world of home are the most popular choice for Passover, both because many use designated or new utensils for the holiday and because of the desire to add new decorative touches to the home. We offer very attractive promotions that make it easier for customers and allow them to buy gifts according to their needs. We also see customers using the gift cards they receive from workplaces for the holiday to purchase kitchenware, textile products, and gifts,” says Dikla Ganor Shemesh, Marketing Manager at Hamashbir Lazarchan.

The most requested gifts chart from Hamashbir Lazarchan presents the favorite and most popular gifts among Israelis. Each item is carefully selected from leading brands that guarantee quality, design, and functionality.

Bedding

Ahead of Passover, Israelis storm the textile departments and, as every holiday, prepare to replace the bed linens at home and purchase new, festive sets. Therefore, it’s not surprising that one of the best-selling products at Hamashbir Lazarchan is a double bedding set from KENNETH COLE, made of high-quality percale cotton with a clean and modern design that will suit any bedroom. KENNETH COLE, double cotton bedding set, 160 x 200 cm, price after discount: NIS 629.90 (credit: Yonatan Levy)

Serving and Hosting: Everything needed for the perfect table

Serving dish sets are sold every Passover in almost every corner, as they are a gift that hosts are always happy to receive. At Hamashbir Lazarchan you can find a 4-piece serving set from Private Collection in a classic and clean design. The set offers a perfect combination of functionality and elegance, with refined lines and high quality that will upgrade any holiday meal.

Preparing the house for Passover also leads to an increase in the sales of cutlery sets, making this category one of the most popular during this holiday. A particularly successful option in this category is a 24-piece cutlery set from KENNETH COLE, made of stainless steel that does not rust and designed with elegant lines that suit the holiday table.

As every year, it is likely that this coming Passover too we will all purchase at least one or two pots, whether for ourselves or as gifts. At Hamashbir Lazarchan, you can find pot and pan sets from various brands such as NAAMAN, SOLTAM, ARCOSTEEL. A particularly popular pot set is from the ARCOSTEEL brand, offering a pot set made of cast aluminum that provides even heat distribution and precise cooking. The pots come with lids featuring comfortable handles and are perfect for festive meals and center-table serving. The set includes a 20 cm pot and a 24 cm pot, priced at NIS 229 – an ideal gift for Passover.

When it comes to serving on the Passover table, the dishes are an essential part of creating a festive holiday atmosphere. A great gift at an affordable price is a cake dome set with an acrylic knife from NAAMAN, one of Israel’s leading houseware brands. This precise set costs only NIS 119 at Hamashbir Lazarchan and allows you to serve the kosher-for-Passover cake in a convenient and elegant way, cut it easily with the matching knife, and keep it fresh thanks to the dome.

Another department that Israelis rush to ahead of the holiday is, of course, the tablecloth department. A tablecloth from the ASHRAM brand will complete your holiday setting and add another layer of luxury thanks to its high-quality fabrics and meticulous finishing. Private Collection, diffuser 200 ml, price after discount: NIS 65.90 (credit: PR)

Festive Scents: For creating a special and magical atmosphere

There’s something very special about fragrances that spread a sense of calm at home, especially after a long period in which we’ve been under great stress. Ahead of the holiday, you can pamper your loved ones with a decorative scented candle from KENNETH COLE that emits rich and indulgent scents of Moroccan rose, cinnamon, clove, and peony, alongside base notes of sandalwood and black pepper that add a warm and inviting atmosphere. To complete the aromatic ambiance, you can also add a home diffuser from Private Collection with a fresh scent and a simple, modern design. KENNETH COLE, 'hite unisex robe, price after discount: NIS 199.90 (credit: Yonatan Levy)

Israelis are addicted to towels

Towels have long become synonymous with the holiday in general, and Passover in particular. Israelis tend to renew their towels relatively frequently and therefore take advantage of Passover promotions, vouchers, and coupons for this purpose. The KENNETH COLE brand at Hamashbir Lazarchan offers a wide variety of towels in different types, with premium quality and attractive prices. If you are buying towels as a gift, you can also add a luxurious unisex bathrobe from KENNETH COLE with a kimono collar, inner towel layer, and cotton finishing.