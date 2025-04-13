Passover is here, and with it the cleaning: 9 makeup removers to purify your face

Whether you’re someone who turns the house upside down to clean every speck of chametz or someone who just wipes down a few accessible shelves, chances are we all have something in common: the need for cleanliness. In our case—clean skin. The makeup that accompanies us for many hours a day, or even just the “residue of life,” are central factors affecting facial skin, clogging pores, causing irritation, pimples, and in extreme cases even infections. Have you ever wondered what’s happening to your skin? If it could talk, it’s likely we wouldn’t put it through this madness. Double cleansing is the secret (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The double cleansing method has been a traditional cleansing technique for almost a decade, yet not everyone practices it—perhaps only those who truly maintain a rich and strict skincare routine for clean skin protected from the sun and air pollution. “There is nothing more important and thorough than this process—the double cleansing is based on an oil-based step and a water-based step, and there are scientific reasons why it’s divided this way,” explains Liat Helfter from the Dermalogica Israel team. “Proper makeup removal that helps with total cleansing actually starts with preparation and warming up the facial area to provide moisture. Then comes the first cleanse with oil—massaging the face with a focus on heavily made-up areas. This is followed by a gentle cleanse with a water-based product (preferably using lukewarm water). Finally, rehydration using a serum, moisturizer, or hydrating mist spray, and if necessary, a facial oil.”

In honor of the spring holiday and the spirit of purification and rebooting, we’ve compiled a number of skincare products—8 makeup removers currently available for purchase in various drugstore chains and from top cosmeticians:

Dermalogica – NIS 286

Sebocalm – NIS 75.50

Kylie Skin – NIS 159

Keren Bartov – NIS 260

Hava Zingboim – NIS 255

La Roche-Posay – NIS 109

Pola Blik – NIS 150

Sisley – NIS 349

Lierac Paris – NIS 129