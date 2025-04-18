The Spanish sports and lifestyle brand OYSHO has opened a second store in Israel

The Spanish brand OYSHO is launching a second store in Israel, at the Azrieli Tel Aviv Mall. The new store will present the Inditex design concept, which combines sports and leisure fashion.

OYSHO unveils a new store with a sporty and dynamic concept, reflecting the brand’s strategy. The commercial space, covering about 285 square meters, includes a wide storefront and design that uses decorative materials such as microcement and walnut wood. The store’s façade will feature a giant screen that will provide a prominent visual element to the storefront.

Next to the checkout area, a self-checkout zone will be established, offering a more modern and efficient shopping experience.

Customers are invited to experience the new store design, which connects modern aesthetics with features adapted for customer comfort. In addition, technological solutions have been installed in the ceiling and in the existing furniture in the space, creating a modern and functional environment.

In the new store, customers will enjoy a wide variety of collections, ranging from performance-oriented sportswear to everyday and leisure fashion.

New collections

OYSHO is a sports and leisure fashion brand that combines comfort, style, and performance. With a strong emphasis on promoting an active lifestyle, OYSHO offers a variety of garments suitable for everyday use, making them perfect for sports activities and daily wear. Whether it's high-intensity interval training, fitness, Pilates, barre, yoga, and running, or simply enjoying comfortable and stylish clothing, OYSHO ensures that its collections meet the needs of women looking for sports and leisurewear.

The brand’s design teams have undergone extensive training in special materials and technical finishes to create a wide range of sportswear.

OYSHO launched a dedicated sports line over a decade ago. This initiative was met with great enthusiasm, and since then the brand has gradually expanded its catalog. In the past two years, OYSHO has strengthened its focus on a wide range of sports and leisurewear, while maintaining quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability.