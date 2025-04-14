After his death: Yehuda Barkan stars in a burger chain campaign using artificial intelligence

The kosher burger chain Burgers Bar (B) is launching a new campaign for Israel’s 77th Independence Day, centered around the likeness of actor and creator Yehuda Barkan—as he appeared in his youth—brought back to the screen using artificial intelligence. Barkan, who passed away in 2020, appears in a digital image enjoying a meal at one of the chain’s branches, leaving viewers to wonder: a touching tribute, a clever marketing move, or perhaps a bit of both—with a touch of creepiness.

The campaign, which also marks 50 years since the movie Snooker was released, depicts Barkan in a modern, everyday situation that never actually took place during his lifetime. According to the chain, this is the first time in Israel that the image of a deceased person is used for commercial promotion—a move that could spark broader public discussion around ethics, technology, and the boundaries of advertising. Burgers Bar (B)'s new campaign (credit: official site, Yishay Raziel)

The project was carried out with the approval of Barkan’s family and was even initiated by his son, Roy Barkan, who explained: “We felt it was time to connect the previous generation with the current one. Working with AI allows us to preserve Dad’s memory—and pass it on through a medium that the younger generation understands and relates to.”

At Burgers Bar, which operates nearly 40 branches across the country, there is a belief that the blend of technology, culture, and nostalgia is the key to emotional connection. Brand manager Vered Grief notes: “We aim to combine Israeli values with innovation. Yehuda Barkan’s likeness allows us to create a campaign that touches on the past—but speaks the language of today.”

However, the use of a visual likeness of a deceased person for marketing purposes raises questions that may not be resolved by family approval alone. “This move offers a rare opportunity to revive the memory of one of the greatest actors we’ve had, and to allow the new generation to connect with him in a new and exciting way,” the chain said in a statement. “The digital image of Barkan creates a bridge between generations and invites viewers to take part in preserving his legacy—not just through words, but through experiences that are moving and refreshing.”