Automatic weighing using advanced software: How does it work?

Tzah Orni Ltd., specializing in advanced weighing solutions, presents software for managing weighbridges using an LPR camera, allowing full control and monitoring of all weighings on site automatically and without human contact. The new software actually saves the end customer quite a bit of money by eliminating the need for a weighing operator.

The entire process is carried out automatically using smart PTZ cameras – which can be controlled and adjusted remotely. Additionally, the company uses, when necessary, smart AI cameras that allow operations in harsh working conditions where the truck's number plate is not always clearly visible due to dirt/dust/night vision conditions, etc. Using AI cameras, the system learns the license plate and can adapt and recognize even in difficult conditions, while a regular camera would not immediately identify the number. The shift to using specialized cameras came from the field, from the needs of the company’s clients, and allows for continuous operation with minimal malfunctions.

The software allows managing and storing weighing data in the cloud, performing complex queries and searches, and sharing weighing certificates directly through a dedicated WhatsApp interface embedded in the software.

The automatic management module using an LPR camera was developed to replace the need for a representative and to automate processes for most businesses and large factories. This module eliminates the need to instruct drivers when to enter/exit the scale, to ensure the weight is correctly captured by the software, to indicate whether the truck is bringing goods from a supplier or has unloaded goods, or alternatively, what the weight of the goods it is delivering to its customers is.

What is an LPR Camera?

LPR – License Plate Recognition is an advanced technology for recognizing license plates using cameras. LPR cameras allow the conversion of text (whether printed or handwritten) into computerized information that can be used in the future across a wide variety of software systems.

Tzah Orni, Owner and CEO: "We are currently at the forefront of technological innovation in the weighing industry. We provide solutions to thousands of customers across a wide range of sectors and sites – with each customer essentially receiving the right solution for them. Although it is an off-the-shelf product, we carry out software characterization processes and required adaptations in order to streamline work processes and provide a complete, smart, and efficient solution."

Advantages of the Automatic Management Module Using an LPR Camera: