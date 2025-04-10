The Growing Popularity of Online Detox

More people in the UK are turning to online alcohol detox programmes as a way to deal with their drinking problems.

The number of people looking for help online is growing. A report by Alcohol Change UK found that around 1 in 4 drinkers said they were drinking more heavily during the pandemic, and this led to more people looking for private and home-based ways to cut back. Online detox gives them a way to do that with support, structure, and privacy.

These online treatments are seen as a more private and less invasive option than going into a rehab centre or hospital. For many, the idea of getting help without leaving home makes it easier to take the first step. While online detox isn’t the right fit for everyone, it’s becoming a popular choice for those looking for flexible support.

What Happens During an Online Detox

“Online detox plans are carefully designed to help people stop drinking safely,” explains Taner Hassan of online program, Rehubs.

“Most plans begin with a full medical assessment by a doctor or specialist nurse. If it’s safe to do detox at home, the person is then given medication to help manage withdrawal symptoms. These medications are often delivered directly to the person's home.”

“One of the main benefits of online detox is 24/7 support,” he continues. “There’s usually a team available by phone or video call, including nurses, doctors, and counsellors.”

“If anything goes wrong or if someone feels overwhelmed, help is just a call away. This support makes the process much safer and less lonely.”

Therapy is a big part of online detox

Many programmes include CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), which helps people understand the reasons behind their drinking. CBT sessions are done through video calls, either in groups or one-on-one. These sessions teach people how to manage cravings, deal with stress, and change habits. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

One-to-one therapy is also included to talk more deeply about personal struggles. These sessions can help people feel understood and give them the tools they need to stay sober. Some services even include help for family members, so that everyone can be part of the recovery journey.

It Takes Willpower to Succeed Through Online Treatment

“Even though online detox has many benefits, it also comes with challenges,” says Nick Conn, founder of community-based help clinic, Help4Addiction.

“The biggest one is that you are still in the same environment where your drinking may have started.”

“If your home is full of stress, alcohol, or people who still drink, it can be much harder to stay sober. That’s why online detox requires a lot of self-control and discipline.”

“Some people may need to change their routines, remove alcohol from the house, and avoid triggers like social events or stressful situations. It’s also important to keep showing up for the therapy sessions and asking for help when things get tough.”

Conclusion

Online alcohol detox is helping many people take control of their lives in a way that fits their needs. With medical help, therapy, and 24/7 support, it offers a strong alternative to inpatient treatment. But it still requires commitment, especially when facing everyday triggers. For those who are ready, it can be the first step toward a healthier, alcohol-free life.

This article was written in cooperation with Daniel Tannenbaum