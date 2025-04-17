Neopharm acquired two leading companies in the personal hygiene sector

Neopharm Consumer Products continues its growth and expansion trend with the acquisition of two leading companies in their fields: Carmel Good Life, specializing in absorbent products for the elderly, and Wetnaps, specializing in the production of functional and innovative wipes. This move strengthens Neopharm’s position as a leader in its areas of operation and enables it to expand the range of advanced solutions for its customers.

Acquisition of Carmel Good Life – Strengthening the Elderly Sector

Carmel Good Life is one of the leading companies in the field of absorbent products for the elderly and provides a wide range of solutions for this population. Its acquisition represents a significant step in Neopharm Consumer Products’ growth strategy in this field. The move allows for the expansion of the variety of solutions the company offers to its customers, improvement of marketing distribution, and continued establishment of Neopharm as a key player in the elderly sector in Israel.

Acquisition of Wetnaps – Strengthening the Wipes Sector

Wetnaps is one of the leading companies in the functional wet wipes market. The company specializes in the development and production of wipes for various uses and has a strong reputation for some of the most advanced technologies in the world and high quality. The acquisition of the company strengthens Neopharm’s overall operations and expands the range of solutions it offers. As part of the move, the Wetnaps production site located in Caesarea will be relocated to Kibbutz Amir. The relocation of production to the north is part of Neopharm’s commitment to the development of Israeli industry and to strengthening manufacturing activity in the region.

According to Nili Forer Rabinowitz, CEO of Neopharm Consumer Products: “The acquisition of Carmel Good Life and Wetnaps represents a significant step in Neopharm Consumer Products’ growth strategy. The move enables us to expand our areas of activity, strengthen our marketing distribution, and provide more advanced and tailored solutions to our customers. We are committed to continued innovation, growth, the development of Israeli industry, and providing added value to our consumers.”

Neopharm Consumer Products is part of the Neopharm Group, which specializes in and leads the provision of integrated and innovative solutions in the fields of health and improving quality of life. The group, among other things, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, consumer products, and medical equipment and devices.