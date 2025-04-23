With a perfect shortcut: Chicken and white bean stew that only needs rice

Brown all the vegetables and chicken, add a can of soft white beans and all the spices, and in no time you’ll have a wonderful stew full of goodness.

Needless to say, it's pretty much a must to serve this whole thing with white rice, but a good mashed potato that can soak up all the sauce will also be a perfect side.

Chicken and white bean stew

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

4-5 chicken drumsticks

1 large onion, chopped

1 teaspoon crushed garlic

2 celery stalks with leaves, chopped

2 carrots, cut into thin strips

1 can of white beans

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 red or green chili pepper, sliced into rings

2 cups water

To serve: white basmati rice

Preparation instructions:

1. Place oil, onion, cherry tomatoes, and carrot in a pot. Sauté for about five minutes and add the chicken.

2. Sauté for five more minutes on both sides and add the rest of the ingredients except the water. Stir and add the water.

3. Cook for about 40 minutes with partial cover over medium heat.

4. Serve hot over rice.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Sugat