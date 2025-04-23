IKEA launches a new and more accessible collection

Life at home is dynamic, and the needs of household members can change quickly. Many people experience significant changes in their life circumstances, which can turn simple actions like taking a shower into a real challenge. In many cases, the home environment is not adapted to these changes. The new BÄSINGEN product series was created by listening to real needs, with the goal of providing a comfortable, safe, and independent living experience for everyone, whenever needed.

The product line combines high functionality with elegant and minimalist design, allowing the products to blend naturally into any design style, without the need to hide them.

All items in the series are designed in a dark (graphite) color, not only for aesthetic design purposes, but also to ensure that the products stand out in their surroundings. The collection is intended for all ages, from young to old, and for anyone facing challenges at home, whether due to temporary limitations or changes in life circumstances.

Shower chair, NIS 195 (credit: IKEA)

The series includes six products that offer a helping hand at home:

A strong and stable shower chair, with non-slip legs and drainage openings, making it an ideal solution for those who need to sit while bathing. The chair includes arm and back support for maximum comfort and assistance in standing up. Price: NIS 195

Handrail stool, easy to move thanks to the rail that allows for easy gripping. The rail can also be used to hang towels. The step surface and legs include non-slip material to maintain stability. The stool can be stored under the sink cabinets when not in use. Price: NIS 145

Two-step handrail stool, easy to move, designed to ease daily household tasks, and can also be used for hanging towels. The step surface and legs include non-slip material to maintain safe usage. Price: NIS 175

Toilet paper roll holder, includes a small top shelf for storage. The paper holder has rounded edges for comfortable grip and to prevent injuries. Price: NIS 59

Towel rack, designed with rounded edges to create a safer environment in the bathroom. Convenient for hanging multiple towels. Price: NIS 95

Shower shelf, with rounded edges for improved safety, drainage holes to prevent water accumulation, helps provide a secure grip during showers. Price: NIS 45