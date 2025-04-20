Holmes Place Group won the tender to operate the Holmes Place Family club in Be’er Ya’acov. As part of the tender, the Be’er Ya’acov Municipality established a country club on Daniel Yitzhaki Street in the city.

The new Holmes Place club in Be’er Ya’acov, the group’s 13th Family club, spans an area of approximately 3,400 square meters. As part of winning the tender, Holmes Place signed an agreement to operate the club for up to 15 years.

The new Holmes Place club in Be’er Ya’acov, expected to open at the end of 2025 or no later than the first quarter of 2026, will include a fully equipped gym, swimming pools, studio rooms, a spinning room, luxurious locker rooms, a dry sauna, a café, and a store for clothing and fitness accessories.

Keren Shtevy, CEO of Holmes Place Group, said: “I am proud and excited to announce the Family club in Be’er Ya’acov, which will be the 13th club in the family club category of the group. We intend to invest maximum resources in order to offer the residents of Be’er Ya’acov and the surrounding area a luxurious, upscale, and professional Family club with a perfect fitness and wellness experience. The new Holmes Place Family club will join our group, which includes over 70 clubs throughout the country under various brands, while we continue our accelerated growth strategy and look ahead to opening additional clubs alongside exploring further expansion opportunities.”