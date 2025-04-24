The contractor who started from nothing and is now building the most expensive apartments in Israel

Nahmias Group, established in 1994, has built thousands of housing units to date in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Givat Shmuel, Petah Tikva, Netanya, Modi'in, and other cities. It is now also entering operations in the Tel Aviv area. The group’s foothold in the city comes after purchasing land for the construction of 337 housing units on privately owned, registered land as part of an Israel Land Authority tender about two years ago in the prestigious Sde Dov complex. Klod Nahmias (credit: Ohad Dayan)

From the Shores of Ashdod to Conquering Tel Aviv

Klod Nahmias is a real estate developer with vision – one who began his path in Ashdod and became one of the most significant forces in Israel’s construction industry. After years of success in various projects around the country, Nahmias is now aiming higher – to the heart of Tel Aviv and the Sharon region, with three major projects that establish his standing in the luxury market and in advancing urban renewal projects. Nahmias started his career as a contractor and developer in his hometown, Ashdod, a city that has become one of the central hubs in the region, with significant growth in housing, commerce, and infrastructure. "I started from the very bottom, working as a tiler and plasterer, and went through a long journey before I began initiating my own projects," says Nahmias.

The company’s first projects focused on building high-quality residential neighborhoods that offered not only apartments but a full lifestyle, with advanced infrastructure and unique planning. The group's reputation was built on meeting deadlines, uncompromising execution quality, and a long-term vision of market needs, which was made possible in part because it also acts as a construction company executing the projects it initiates.

Urban Renewal

The Migdaley Hadekel project is the first urban renewal (evacuation and reconstruction) project in Ashdod and one of the largest in the country. The project includes five towers of 29 floors, totaling 854 housing units. These days, the third building is being occupied, completing the occupancy of 150 apartments for the evacuated residents. The group is also in advanced stages of planning and development in other urban renewal areas. The Migdaley Hadekel project (credit: VIEWPOINT)

The Big Shift: Tel Aviv and the Sharon as the Next Goal

Now, the company he owns is turning to the heart of Israel – Tel Aviv and the Sharon – with three major projects intended not only to be built but to leave a significant mark. On land spanning 5.2 dunams in the Sde Dov area, between Shai Agnon and Levi Eshkol streets, the company is developing the luxury project Utopia: two towers, one with 34 floors and the other with 15, connected by two mid-rise buildings of 7 floors each. The project will include apartments ranging from 2 to 5 rooms, mini-penthouses, and penthouses. It will also feature a swimming pool, gym, Pilates and spinning rooms, and more, along with retail space on the ground floor. “We are targeting the ‘quietly successful’ demographic,” says Haim Kakon, Deputy CEO of Nahmias Group. “People who have achieved professional and business success but prefer to maintain their privacy. These are people seeking high quality of life, spacious apartments, and a quiet, intimate, and prestigious community – not a flashy display, but a place that combines indulgence, comfort, and a perfect location.”

In the heart of Rothschild Boulevard, the company is building the luxury project Rothschild 67, which offers a combination of historic preservation and architectural innovation. This is the former Samuelsen House, a building originally designed in the 1930s by architect Haim Sokolinsky, which is a distinct part of Tel Aviv’s history and is undergoing a meticulous preservation process. The result will be a modern boutique building with 13 luxury apartments, merging past, present, and future – both architecturally and technologically. “For me, Tel Aviv is a city of opportunities, daring, and originality. It's a magnet for people who love imagination and freedom. I chose to honor the city’s exciting history and preserve the vision of its founders,” says Nahmias.

In Ramat Hasharon, which in recent years has become a luxury alternative to Tel Aviv, the group is currently building the EVE project, located on the border with Tel Aviv, in a green and rural environment. The complex, spread across several buildings, combines housing with natural views and open public spaces, providing residents with a post-urban, modern lifestyle experience. The project includes six buildings of 11–14 floors and three boutique buildings of 7 floors, with a commercial promenade at the front. At its center will be an active community center offering a variety of activities. Shared areas will include a pool, advanced gym, Pilates and yoga studio, cinema room, music and gaming rooms, co-working spaces, intimate seating areas, an open kitchen, and more. The project is a collaboration between international architect Rafael de La Fontaine and interior architect Roy David. It is a full partnership with ICR, part of Canada Israel, while the execution is entrusted to the Nahmias Group.

The luxury project Rothschild 67 (credit: VIEWPOINT) The Eve project in Ramat Hasharon (credit: 3DVISION)

The Vision Driving Nahmias Forward

Klod Nahmias is not just a real estate developer – he is a visionary who understands where the market is heading. While many shy away from the challenges of building in major city centers, Nahmias sees it as an opportunity to leave his mark. His approach combines business ambition with a deep understanding of residents' changing needs. The group, which has an execution arm, initiates and carries out a variety of projects not only for housing but also for commerce, employment, and offices. The group enjoys financial stability and is known for the highest construction standards, and is one of the few companies in Israel building residential towers over 45 stories high – all of which it brings to the projects it develops.

The Future: Only Upward

The current projects are just the beginning. The company is now exploring additional expansion opportunities, including future projects in Tel Aviv, the greater Dan area, and other cities across the country. Judging by the past, there's no doubt that Nahmias Group will become one of the most prominent names in the Israeli real estate arena in the coming years. The journey that began in Ashdod is now reaching its peak in Tel Aviv and the Sharon – and the road ahead looks more promising than ever.

