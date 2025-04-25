This network gives you an interactive shopping experience. What does it offer?

The electrical and digital chain A.L.M, which invests significant resources in the shopping experience of its customers – including a wide branch deployment, many electrical departments with a wide range of brands, electrical experts in the branches and in a special call center – marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the shopping experience. It has begun to integrate in its branches groundbreaking information stations based on phygital communication technology by the company EyeFeelit, which allows for the creation and transmission of life-size 3D holograms of products and objects.

The station established at the A.L.M branch in Glilot, standing 2 meters tall, includes the ability to scroll through and be impressed by a wide range of products, including: refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances, washing machines, mobile and technology products, and more. It also provides a detailed and interactive explanation through instructional videos by professional experts in their fields. Maya Shalev Sharoni, Deputy CEO of A.L.M (credit: EYAL TUAG)

Maya Shalev Sharoni, Deputy CEO of A.L.M, stated: "The innovative hologram stations allow us to create a smart, innovative, and fascinating shopping experience, combining both tangible and virtual shopping and representing a new and innovative future in the world of retail. Our customers can now enjoy interactive 3D simulations, examine the various functions, and receive an additional useful tool in evaluating the product just before making a purchase."

Sharon Birnbaum, CEO of EyeFeelit, stated: "EyeFeelit’s partnership with the A.L.M chain, the first electrical chain in Israel to adopt this groundbreaking technology, redefines the way customers choose and purchase electrical products and represents the advancement of the physical and digital shopping experience, by combining Phygital Communication technology, which allows consumers to experience, choose, and purchase products in an innovative and exceptional interactive manner."