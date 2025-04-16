Navigating the road: What Israeli nationals need to know about car accidents in Michigan

Michigan is widely recognized for its pivotal role in the global automotive industry, but it’s also home to one of the most dynamic Jewish communities in the United States. From the synagogues and Hebrew day schools of Metro Detroit to the cultural institutions supported by generations of Israeli Americans, Michigan offers a vibrant and welcoming environment. For Israeli nationals—whether tourists, students, business travelers, or new immigrants—life in Michigan often means adapting to new norms, especially when it comes to navigating a very different legal landscape surrounding car accidents.

As a Michigan personal injury attorney for over 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with many Israeli clients dealing with the aftermath of car accidents on American roads. Understanding how U.S. laws differ from those in Israel can make a tremendous difference—especially in a moment of crisis. As The Jerusalem Post has often highlighted, awareness and preparation can be vital for Israelis abroad. Here’s what Israeli drivers need to keep in mind, particularly in a state like Michigan.

Two Legal Worlds: Michigan’s No-Fault System vs. Israel’s Fault-Based Model

Michigan operates under a no-fault insurance system. This means that after an accident, each driver turns to their own insurance company for coverage of medical expenses, lost wages, and related costs—regardless of who caused the crash. The system is designed to reduce litigation and speed up claim processing, especially for minor accidents.

In contrast, Israel uses a fault-based model for property damage. While bodily injury is covered under mandatory Bituach Chova insurance, compensation for vehicle repairs depends on determining who was at fault. Insurance companies in Israel typically resolve such cases based on evidence of liability. This can be confusing for Israeli nationals, particularly when renting or driving in Michigan for the first time.

Can You Still Sue in Michigan? Yes—But Only for Serious Injuries

Even under Michigan’s no-fault system, you can still file a lawsuit in cases involving serious injury, permanent disfigurement, or death. In such instances, victims may seek compensation from the at-fault driver for pain and suffering.

Similarly, Israel permits civil lawsuits in severe cases, but outcomes tend to be more conservative. Judges—rather than juries—make these rulings, and damage awards are generally smaller than in the U.S.

Legal Timelines Matter

Another key difference lies in the statute of limitations. In Michigan, personal injury claims usually must be filed within three years of the accident. In Israel, the window can be up to seven years. For Israeli visitors involved in an accident during a U.S. trip, this shorter timeline can be critical—especially if they return home and only later consider pursuing legal action.

Practical Tips for Israeli Drivers in the U.S.

1. Understand Rental Insurance Limitations

Many Israeli travelers assume their travel insurance or credit card coverage is sufficient. However, Michigan’s complex no-fault requirements may not be covered by standard policies. Inadequate insurance could leave you liable for costly medical bills or property damage.

2. Always Report Accidents to the Police

Unlike in Israel, where minor accidents are sometimes resolved privately, in the U.S. it’s essential to contact the police. An official report is vital for insurance claims and legal protection.

3. Be Mindful of What You Say

Even a casual apology or admission of fault can be used against you later. After an accident, limit your statements and speak with an attorney before making any admissions.

4. Seek Local Legal Help When Needed

If you’re involved in a crash with injuries or uncertain circumstances, consult a Michigan-based attorney familiar with both the legal system and the unique concerns of Israeli clients.

An Attorney’s Advice: Knowledge is Protection

“The moment an accident happens, every decision that follows matters,” says Joseph Dedvukaj, a veteran Michigan attorney who has represented hundreds of Israeli Americans and international clients. “Understanding Michigan’s no-fault system helps ensure your health, rights, and finances are protected. Too often, people miss out on the compensation they deserve simply because they weren’t informed.”

Connecting Communities Through Legal Awareness

With deep personal and professional ties between Michigan and Israel, legal literacy is more than just precaution—it’s part of community well-being. As cultural, educational, and business ties continue to grow, understanding how to navigate U.S. roads—legally and safely—is essential for every Israeli traveler and resident.

It has been my privilege to serve this community for more than three decades, offering legal guidance that bridges both systems. Whether you're here for a short visit or a long stay, preparation and knowledge can make all the difference in protecting your future.

Joseph Dedvukaj is the founder of The Joseph Dedvukaj Firm, P.C., a Michigan-basedpersonal injury law firm. With over 30 years of experience, he has successfullyrepresented hundreds of Israeli Americans and international clients in serious autoaccident cases across the U.S.

Tom White