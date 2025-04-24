The project by the kitchen company and Shenkar College

Avivi Kitchens launched, together with Shenkar College, the "Kitchen of the Future" exhibition at its showroom in Bnei Brak – a display of works by Shenkar students who were given a particularly challenging task: to design what the kitchen will look like a few years from now.

The kitchen chosen to be presented in full size, alongside Avivi Kitchens’ display kitchens, is the work of four Shenkar students from the departments of Industrial Design and Interior Building and Environment Design: Lin Kassis, Lin Kassam, Selin Asaad, and Shada Jabara.

The kitchen they designed offers a prototype that combines hygiene and functionality. Its design is based on workstations made up of cylindrical elements, creating an organic layout for the upper surfaces. The units are characterized by smooth, cornerless surfaces that ensure efficient cleaning and maintenance.

The kitchen design stands out due to its exceptional modularity, which allows freedom to personalize the space for different needs – whether for a couple or a large family. The system adapts itself to each user's lifestyle, and this flexibility allows for choosing components and features that suit each home’s daily routine. Avivi Kitchens - the kitchen of the future by the students of Shenkar College (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

Avivi Kitchens launched the "Kitchens of the Future" exhibition in collaboration with Shenkar College. As a company that invests in the designers of the future, Avivi chose to sponsor Shenkar’s joint course in Industrial Design and Interior Building and Environment Design on the topic of “Designing the Kitchen of the Future.”

According to Chaim Mishan, CEO of Avivi Kitchens: “We see paramount importance in connecting with design students, who are the next generation, and in the way they envision the kitchen – the most important room in the home – in the future. Whether in terms of technology, design, process efficiency, resource use, environmental quality, or even from a community and social standpoint.”

The "Kitchen of the Future," selected as the best, most well-designed and practical project, was built at the Avivi Kitchens showroom in Bnei Brak and is displayed alongside the brand's kitchens, along with an exhibition of sketches of the other student works.