This washing vacuum gives change from NIS 2,000. We tested it

After cordless vacuums took the market by storm, the evolution advanced, and in recent years the trend of vacuum-mop combos has been growing. The fact that a vacuum can also wash the floor saves time.

Like any product, vacuum-mop combos come in different price categories, which derive from the capabilities and features the product offers. The price of such a vacuum can reach NIS 5,000–6,000 and include features like deep scrubbing, dual brushes, a heating mechanism for drying to prevent mold, and in the case of robotic vacuums, even the ability to climb a few stairs. Yoniev u7s (credit: David Rosenthal)

This review won’t cover one of those devices but rather a product that will leave you with change from NIS 2,000. Brilliant Israel, owned by Lior Reuven, recently launched the activity of the young vacuum-mop brand yoniev, from Ecovacs Robotics, which is considered a top-tier manufacturer in this category and typically offers premium products at higher prices.

The flagship device of the yoniev vacuum-mop series is the U7S model, which includes new and advanced technology for thorough home cleaning. The device combines four working modes – vacuum only, automatic washing, strong washing, and disinfection mode – and is suitable for all types of surfaces.

According to the company, the Yoniev u7s has a smart sensor that monitors the dirt on the floor and adjusts the motor power and amount of water accordingly, to preserve battery life and save water. The product includes voice alerts in Hebrew or English and indicator lights, a brush, and it can go down to a 150-degree angle. The device has a clean water tank with a capacity of 0.5 liters and a dirty water tank with a capacity of 0.6 liters, enough to wash an entire home in one go. It also includes an automatic self-cleaning system that washes the brush and internal piping and then dries the brush with the press of a single button.

So, what did we think?

First of all, as mentioned, it's important to compare apples to apples. If you're craving a luxury vacuum with all the advanced features, this is not your product. The u7s is a basic device with a single brush and, like any vacuum-mop combo without an internal drying system, requires daily and rather tedious maintenance of cleaning the brush. That said, even vacuums that cost twice as much often require such maintenance.

There are two main elements that made us really enjoy the u7s. First – it’s very comfortable for vacuuming. My wife, who belongs to the harsh approach when it comes to product testing, took it a step further and claims it’s much more comfortable than another vacuum we recently tested that costs over NIS 3,000. That’s a huge compliment for a product in a lower rating group. Its dry vacuuming is decent, but it’s important to remember that this is not its main purpose, and its performance doesn’t match cordless vacuums designed for that task.

Another advantage of the device is the maintenance. Yes, you have to clean it after every use, but due to the presence of only one brush, its mechanics are very simple and the disassembly and cleaning process is extremely easy. This fact made things easier for us, as the cleaning task is usually the Achilles’ heel of such products.

However, we quickly disabled the voice instructions feature using a button located on the back of the vacuum handle. Our lives are more pleasant without that loud feature, although at least during the first uses, those commands help you get used to the device and serve as a decent guide. Afterwards, you can get rid of them. Yoniev u7s (credit: David Rosenthal)

After about ten uses, we found the device very efficient for the price – it’s comfortable to hold, easy to maintain, and the final result on the floor is satisfying and even more than that. If you need a basic device without gimmicks and on a limited budget, the u7s will definitely get the job done.

Price: NIS 1,990, one-year warranty. Available on the importer’s website, Shekem Electric Duty Free, A.L.M. Electric & Digital chain, Hashmal Neto, City Deal, LastPrice website, Hi-Tech Zone and more.