This is not just another pizzeria, and not only because of the taste

Craft Pizza Bistro, one of the most unique restaurants in Tel Aviv, offers its guests an extraordinary culinary experience—not just in flavor, but also in its distinctive design. The restaurant, located in Atarim Square on an intermediate level overlooking the sea, allows each diner to relax and indulge in excellent food while enjoying a breathtaking sea view from every point in the space.

The restaurant was designed in collaboration with the talented designers of ACA Studio from Jerusalem and was built by the owner, David Kaplan. The special design of Craft Pizza Bistro resembles a seaside cave, with soft, flowing lines that perfectly combine the connection to nature and to the Tel Aviv urban vibe.

Craft Pizza Bistro (credit: Rami Bagali)

David Kaplan, the owner of the restaurant, explains the idea behind the design: "The mission was to create a unique atmosphere that would awe visitors, while maintaining warmth and an intimate ambiance that connects to the beach." The space is characterized by an open area, where the low ceilings and cave-style construction allow for the maximum ceiling height to be used, enabling guests to enjoy the open and warm atmosphere.

It was important to Kaplan to use natural materials. Thus, the floor is made of stone mosaic, and the bar is covered with sawn tree trunks. The facade, designed in a Belgian profile, along with blown glass lighting fixtures specially made for the place, creates the unique and stunning ambiance that makes the restaurant a must-visit destination for everyone.

Craft Pizza Bistro (credit: Rami Bagali)

The designers from ACA Studio share about the design process: "We designed Craft inspired by the sea and sand, to create a natural and flowing experience." The space, which was originally rectangular and simple, underwent a complete transformation and became an organic space resembling a cave, with soft, flowing lines that echo the movement of the sea. Every detail in the design was carefully selected to maintain a warm and inviting atmosphere. The walls and ceiling are coated in sand-colored plaster, resembling sea shores, and the natural wooden furniture adds warmth and a sense of depth.

The lighting in the place plays a central role in the design: "We used lighting inspired by sea shells, which created a soft and natural feeling," the designers add. The unique lighting fixtures were incorporated into various spots throughout the space, creating a dramatic and special atmosphere for every guest.

Craft Pizza Bistro (credit: Rami Bagali)